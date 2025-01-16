The Montreal Canadiens are hovering around the playoff bubble halfway through the NHL season. While they may make the postseason, their players are still being talked about as trade deadline candidates. Forward Jake Evans is among the biggest trade candidates and the New Jersey Devils have been attached. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reports that an extension could be coming as opposed to a trade.

“The Montreal Canadiens have let Jake Evans know they are interested in keeping him around but that it can’t be a home-run deal. And that’s the rub as far as how this may play out. As of late last week, there had only been preliminary discussions with the pending UFA forward.”

Lebrun finished by saying, “I’m not convinced the Canadiens are comfortable going five or six years, and again, Evans is at an age where that security might be important.”

Evans is having the best season of his career with 10 goals and 13 assists through 43 games. His career highs are 13 goals and 21 assists, in different seasons, so both are within reach. The Canadiens have not made the playoffs since they lost the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. They must do everything in their power to make the postseason and that does not involve trading Jake Evans.

Why should the Canadiens keep Jake Evans?

The Canadiens are making a serious run at the postseason in a year where they had very low expectations. While the trade deadline is an opportunity for them to stock their draft pick cabinet, they should be pushing for the playoffs. Martin St Louis has not made the playoffs and most of their core hasn't either. This is their chance to change that.

The Devils are interested in a Jake Evans trade because of his penalty-killing, solid face-off stats, and goal-scoring knack. While the Canadiens have better forwards, Evans fits the Devils' needs the best. But there will be other bottom-six forwards available at the deadline.

The Sharks are going to be one of the biggest sellers at the NHL trade deadline. They are trapped in the basement of the Pacific Division again and have pending free agents to trade. Luke Kunin and Nico Sturm would be the best fits but Mikhail Granlund is the best player the Sharks could trade.

The Devils will still be buyers at the trade deadline regardless of whether or not the Canadiens keep Jake Evans or not. But if Evans does end up in New Jersey, they could be playing for the Stanley Cup in a few short months.