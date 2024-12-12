Multiple players on the Vancouver Canucks enjoyed career-best campaigns in 2023-24, and Brock Boeser was no exception. The 23rd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft scored 40 goals for the first time, adding 33 assists for 73 points in 81 games.

Boeser was also a catalyst in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, recording 12 points in 12 games as the Canucks came within one win of their first trip to the Western Conference Final since 2011.

But the 27-year-old is set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, and an extension for the sniper is not going to come cheap. Boeser is looking for upwards of $8 million over eight years, reported Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos on Wednesday.

“Vancouver, eyeing to compete for a Stanley Cup with a core locked in of Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes, have a tough decision to make on Brock Boeser. He led the team with 40 goals last season, but will he continue on as part of this core?” wrote Kypreos, while including Boeser as an “intriguing name to watch” on his first trade board of the season.

The hockey insider continued: “With Jake Guentzel pushing the value of UFA scoring wingers up, Boeser is looking for eight years, north of $8 million AAV range, and Vancouver isn't yet prepared to pay him what his projected value is. If no contract extension is on the way, the idea of losing him for nothing in free agency isn't all that appealing either. Canucks management isn't one to sit around and have been rather busy traders in recent seasons. Until an extension is signed, Boeser will be a trade candidate to watch this season.”

Boeser is making $6.65 million against the salary cap in 2024-25, and there's no doubt he'll be getting a massive raise on his next contract. But he hasn't been as potent this season as last, managing seven goals and 18 points in 20 games.

Will the Canucks pay Brock Boeser $64M+?

After his career year, Boeser is on pace for 26 goals in 75 games this season. That's probably not worthy of $8 million on its own, but considering what the player has done for the franchise, it makes sense.

Currently 14-8-5 and fourth place in the division, the Canucks will be relying on Boeser to help them return to the top of the Western Conference. Vancouver won the Pacific in 2023-24, and are currently six points back of the first place Vegas Golden Knights.

It'll be interesting to see if the lifetime Canuck will be able to work something out to remain in British Columbia, or whether Boeser will be off to a new franchise before the trade deadline.

Despite Kypreos' reporting, NHL sources told The Fourth Period this week that a Boeser trade “would be unlikely if the team remains in the playoff picture.”

If things go off the rails, it would make sense for general manager Patrik Allvin to gauge Boeser's value on the trade market. But as long as the Canucks remain in playoff contention — which is at least likely in 2024-25 — it's hard to see the front office moving on from such a key piece of the offense.