Several NHL goaltenders have recently secured new contracts with their respective teams. Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins, Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars, Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators, and Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken have all signed new deals in recent weeks, solidifying their roles between the pipes for the foreseeable future.

However, one notable NHL starting goaltender has yet to sign on the dotted line for a new contract. Adin Hill of the Vegas Golden Knights, who led the franchise to their first-ever Stanley Cup championship in just their sixth year of existence, is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

According to NHL Insider David Pagnotta, negotiations between Adin Hill and the Golden Knights' management have yet to begin. However, in the wake of the recent deals inked by Oettinger and Swayman, talks with Hill could soon gain momentum, via The Fourth Period.

“I talked to both sides this morning after Oettinger’s deal, (and) nothing has been going on this point, there’s nothing imminent,” Pagnotta said. “Conversations are expected to pick up in and around the New Year. Now, maybe Oettinger’s deal escalates things, but as of this morning, that’s kind of the mindset that they’ll tackle this towards the second half of the season, maybe just prior to it.”

The Golden Knights signed former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov following the departure of Logan Thompson to the Washington Capitals; he's on a one-year contract. Currently, Vegas has no established NHL goaltenders under contract beyond this season.

Hill and the rest of the Golden Knights take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at Amalie Arena.

Adin Hill is in his third season with the Golden Knights

Hill made his debut with the Golden Knights after being acquired from the San Jose Sharks in 2022; he would eventually backstop Vegas to the Stanley Cup that season, going 11-4 during the postseason.

He owns a career record of 66-52-8 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage with seven shutouts. Currently, he's playing in the final year of his deal with an AAV of $4.9 million.