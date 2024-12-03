As has been the case for most of the last half decade, the New York Islanders are struggling mightily to score goals. And although Brock Nelson is one of the few players on the roster who can consistently find the back of the net, the veteran might not be long for Long Island.

The Isles are 9-10-6 through 25 games, good for second last place in the Metropolitan Division. There just doesn't look to be enough offense on this roster to stay competitive in a crowded Eastern Conference, and that could lead to GM Lou Lamoriello selling ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline.

“Nelson was in play last year and could have been moved if the team was not in the wild card mix,” a source revealed to RG's Jim Biringer earlier this week. “He has value being a consistent 30-goal scorer.”

The source continued: “Contending teams are already eyeing him, especially if the team continues this way. Vancouver was a team that tried to acquire him last year and I think they’d take another shot at him this year.”

Nelson is one of New York's most valuable trade chips; the pending UFA is tied for the team lead in goals with 10, adding seven assists for 17 points through 25 contests. He has scored 34, 36 and 37 goals in each of the last three campaigns, and is on a similar pace in 2024-25.

The 33-year-old has consistently been one of the Islanders' most impactful forwards both at 5-on-5 and with the man advantage, but it makes sense that he would be on the move if the team continues to flounder.

Islanders closer to the basement than a playoff spot

And that's exactly what the Islanders have done this season. The absences of Mathew Barzal, Anthony Duclair and Adam Pelech have been devastating for a roster that really needed to stay healthy to challenge for a playoff spot.

The future is certainly not bright in Long Island; New York is one of the league's older teams, and the organization lacks high-end prospects after the near-failed Oliver Wahlstrom experiment.

Head coach Patrick Roy has already made a few eyebrow-raising comments regarding Lamoriello, and the executive could be on the hot seat as an abysmal campaign continues.

“There were people inside the organization that wanted Lamoriello out before the start of last season but were outvoted,” a source told Biringer. “He saved his job with the playoff appearance.”

The Islanders squeaked into the playoffs in 2023-24 but were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 1 for the second consecutive time. This year, there's not a lot of hope that the club can get in barring a monumental turnaround.

“Yes (they will be sellers), but that will only happen if they feel the team is really out of it,” the source said. “Lamoriello wants to see what happens when everyone is back healthy and in the lineup.”

The Islanders are certainly a much better team with Barzal, Duclair and Pelech in the fold, but none are even close to a return. And the clock is ticking — both on New York's playoff chances, and, potentially, Nelson's tenure in Long Island.