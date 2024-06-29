The 2024 NHL offseason has begun, and the free-agent market is starting to take shape. There is an abundance of right-handed defensemen available, including Matt Roy of the Los Angeles Kings.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports that talks between Roy and the Kings have reached an impasse. The likelihood that the 29-year-old will look for opportunities elsewhere when free agency starts on July 1 increases.

Roy, 29, is a reliable stay-at-home defenseman capable of logging top-four minutes. He tallied 25 points in 81 games and excels as a penalty killer. He finished with a +21 rating. Over his six-year NHL career, he has participated in 18 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

His defensive abilities were highlighted by a career-best 197 blocks, 152 hits, and 12 takeaways​​. These statistics underscore Roy's value as a dependable top-four defenseman, making him an attractive target for teams seeking to strengthen their blue line.

Roy's exit with the LA Kings

Negotiations between Roy's camp and the Kings have hit a significant snag. Reports suggest that the Kings are managing a tight salary cap and need to carefully allocate their spending. This financial challenge, along with Roy's increasing value on the market, has made it difficult for the Kings to meet his contract expectations.

Roy is anticipated to earn around $6 million annually in his upcoming contract, a notable rise from his previous three-year, $9.5 million deal. Given the current offseason market dynamics, he is likely to secure a bigger salary increase.

The Kings have Jordan Spence, Brandt Clarke, and newly acquired Kyle Borroughs lined up for their right side next season.

Matt Roy, integral to the Kings' defense, is likely seeking a contract that acknowledges his current contributions and potential for future impact.

The LA Kings might be prioritizing the long-term development of prospects like Clarke and Spence. Allowing Roy to test free agency aligns with the team's strategy of fostering young talent to ensure future success.

Multiple teams are anticipated to compete for Roy's services. Teams with available salary cap room and a requirement for a dependable, right-handed defenseman are expected to pursue him.

Matt Roy to the New York Rangers?

With his consistent performance and capacity to handle long ice time in various situations, Roy could be a valuable addition for teams looking to boost their defensive lineup heading into next season.

Reports suggest that New York Rangers Jacob Trouba has been the subject of trade discussions and may be moved soon. Roy's potential availability in free agency could offer president and general manager Chris Drury an excellent replacement option for Trouba.

While Roy's asking price might be deemed high by the Kings, he would likely come at a lower cost than Trouba, who carries an average annual value of $8 million. Trading Trouba would free up a substantial amount of salary cap space for the Rangers, which could potentially be allocated towards signing Roy.

The 29-year-old defenseman has had a remarkable career with Los Angeles after getting selected in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Roy boasts a career +67 rating and has solidified his reputation as a physical defenseman.