The Edmonton Oilers are the reigning Western Conference champions, and also came within one victory of winning their first Stanley Cup championship since the end of their dynasty days in 1990.

And while the Oilers are comfortably in a postseason position while occupying the second overall place in the Pacific Division, they're reportedly looking to supplement their defense by bringing in reinforcements.

According to connected analyst Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the Oilers are starting to contact other teams around the NHL to see the potential cost of bringing in another defenseman, via The Fourth Period.

“There’s probably a recognition that there’s a lack of depth (on defence) if they do start to run into injuries as the season goes on,” LeBrun said. “There was chatter in those meetings this week; they’ve put together a list of names in terms of the D market and the idea is to upgrade the blueline, if possible.

“It’s early in the process. Stan Bowman, I’m told, has just really started to make calls around the league now to gauge the market.”

The Oilers next play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center in Chicago on Saturday night; puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

Oilers general manager Stan Bowman is in his first season on the job

After the Oilers and former general manager Ken Holland decided to mutually part ways, they found their next executive – albeit a controversial figure. The Oilers hired former Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman, who resigned in disgrace in 2021 after the Kyle Beach sexual assault scandal came to light.

“I believe his vast experience and proven success in this role, together with the important work he has done in his time away from the game, fits our goal of being best in class when it comes to all facets of our organization,” Oilers CEO of hockey operations Jeff Jackson said shortly after the hire, per NHL.com. “Through our many conversations, we share a common vision of where we are as a team and what is required to achieve another Stanley Cup title.”

So far under Bowman, the Oilers have gone 25-13-3 in 2024-25.