The Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers will go to battle on Sunday night in Game 6 of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, many fans are livid at the start time of this crucial game.

The two teams lined up for puck drop at around 10 PM Eastern time, creating many issues. A good portion of hockey fans are unable to watch the game given work commitments or other things creating an early morning for those fans.

Many took shots at the NHL for this decision, but it may have been out of their hands. The NHL reportedly requested this game be moved to 8 PM Eastern time, according to NHL reporter Dan Kingerski.

However, ESPN declined to move the Oilers-Golden Knights game to that 8 PM timeslot. Furthermore, ESPN declined a request to move Sunday’s game between the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals to ESPN 2. The Cardinals defeated the Red Sox 9-1.

Kingerski also heard that ESPN had the option to trade games with the NHL’s other broadcast partner, TNT. ESPN declined to trade games, according to Kingerski’s sources.

Kingerski stressed that this is a rumor within ESPN circles. If true, it is certain to leave hockey fans even more furious than they already are. Many believe ESPN views the NHL as a secondary sport, and this could add fuel to that fire.

The Oilers and Golden Knights are playing a very important Game 6 on Sunday. Edmonton has to win this game to stay alive, whereas the Golden Knights can punch their ticket to the Western Conference Finals with a win.