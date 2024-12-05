The New York Rangers are in a freefall. With one win in their last seven games, things are bleak on Broadway. Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba were floated by GM Chris Drury as trade possibilities, sparking a ton of conversation. Now, another prominent player could be on the move. Marco D'Amico from Responsible Gambler reported that the Rangers could trade Mika Zibanejad.

“He’s out there for sure,” an anonymous source told D'Amico. “They’re not necessarily trying to get rid of him, but they let guys know he could be available at the right price.” The source continued, saying that Drury discussed Zibanejad with a Western Conference team. “They discussed him, but I’m not sure there’s a match there. I think it was more the Rangers continuing to gauge his value on the market.”

Zibanejad is a stunning addition to the Rangers' trade block because of his recent contract extension. He signed an eight-year deal worth $8.5 million per year that started in 2022. The contract takes him through 2023 when he will be 36 years old.

Drury signed that deal and gave Zibanejad a full no-move clause to boot. So the Rangers center won't have to leave if he does not want to. Trouba himself exercised his trade protection to deny a trade to the Red Wings this summer.

Potential landing spots if the Rangers trade Mika Zibanejad

We know that there is one Western Conference team who expressed interest in Zibanejad. Considering they bowed out of the conversation, we can assume that the Rangers are asking for a high price. Considering his past production and his special teams ability, he could be a valuable piece in a new environment.

The Chicago Blackhawks should show interest but should not give up a bevy of first-round picks. Connor Bedard has struggled to assimilate into the NHL largely because he has a poor team around him. Getting a first-line center in his prime would be great for Bedard's growth. But, the Blackhawks should not give up what could be the first-overall pick again.

The San Jose Sharks are one of the few teams in the league that would not have to give up a significant roster player to fit Zibanejad. They would only have to move $400,000 to fit him, so a player like Nico Sturm would be plenty. With three star forwards, Will Smith, William Eklund, and Macklin Celebrini, they could afford to give up a first-rounder.