Although most of the headlines in New York as of late have surrounded Igor Shesterkin's next contract, the New York Rangers could be looking to lock up another key piece of their core this season.

The Blueshirts and former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere have had discussions about an eight-year contract that could pay the 23-year-old around $8 million per season, according to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

“You see his start to the season, two points on Wednesday night for New York, I'm told that they made some pretty significant progress over the summer,” the hockey insider asserted on Thursday night. “Talks are ongoing, they needed to be shelved as the Rangers were trying to get Shesterkin done before the season started. But this is a big moment with New York for Lafreniere as they try to put the future cap picture together for this team.”

Lafreniere is currently in the final season of a contract that will pay him $2.325-million in 2024-25. The Quebec native will be a restricted free agent at the end of the campaign and can become unrestricted in 2027.

Expand Tweet

Seravalli continued: “Lafreniere being 22-years-old (he turns 23 on Friday) and still really just kind of scratching the surface for this team after a big step forward last year and a monster playoff run for New York. They're going to need to take care of this guy and this is going to be one of the biggest deals that Lafreniere gets the opportunity to sign.

“There's a couple different scenarios that are on the table for New York and Lafreniere, but I can guarantee you this: if Lafreniere is re-signing in New York, you won't see an AAV under $7 million, depending on what the term is.”

Alexis Lafreniere broke out with Rangers in 2023-24

Lafreniere broke out in big way with the Rangers last season, forming excellent chemistry with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck and turning it into a 28-goal, 57-point showing over a full 82-game slate.

He improved even further on that production in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, exploding for eight goals and 14 points in just 16 postseason contests as the Rangers came two wins short of their second Eastern Conference Final appearance in three years.

Lafreniere also earned more trust from coach head coach Peter Laviolette, averaging a career-high in time on ice, at 17:16 per night. It seems he has found a permanent home alongside Panarin and Trocheck, and it also looks like he'll be spending at least a couple more years in the Big Apple.

Along with Lafreniere, the Rangers have several key free agents next summer, including Shesterkin, Ryan Lindgren, Kaapo Kakko and K'Andre Miller.

In his contract year, Lafreniere will look to exceed his 57-point showing as the Rangers go for back-to-back President's Trophies. They're next in action against the Utah Hockey Club at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.