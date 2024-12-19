The New York Rangers have lost 11 of their last 14 games. They traded their captain Jacob Trouba to the Anaheim Ducks and former second-overall pick Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken. Even with a mega-extension signed by Igor Shesterkin, it has been a rough month for general manager Chris Drury. A recent report from USA Today's Vince Mercagliano details the issues within the Rangers organization and how Drury and James Dolan are involved.

“Under the previous regime, former team president Glen Sather remained very involved as a senior adviser and what one source described as “the buffer” between ownership and hockey operations,” Mercagliano wrote. “Dolan would air grievances to Sather, who in turn kept the owner at arm's length from [ex-president John] Davidson and [ex-GM Jeff] Gorton.

Things have been much different under Drury, per Mercagliano. “But since Drury took over, Sather has faded further into the background, culminating with his official retirement earlier this year. The result has been Drury answering directly to Dolan while fielding any complaints, suggestions or otherwise.”

Anyone who follows the NBA does not need to be told why this is a bad thing for Rangers fans. When Dolan was very involved in the Knicks, they were among the worst teams in sports. Now that he has gone more hands-off, they are title contenders.

The Rangers need a refresh amid a brutal 2024-25 season

The Rangers have made two trades that significantly changed their locker room chemistry. While Trouba and Kakko were not the only problems with the team, Drury knew changes needed to be made. Those moves come after he dumped Barclay Goodrow on waivers after he blocked trades with his trade protection. That move started the crumbling relationship between the front office and the locker room.

Now, head coach Peter Laviolette is answering questions about his job security. He is already the second coach Drury has hired after Gerard Gallant lasted only two seasons. The Rangers have made two Eastern Conference Finals in his tenure but things have turned sour very quickly.

Whether the Rangers will make more trades is yet to be seen, but there aren't many key players that could be traded. Mika Zibanejad has dropped off significantly but has trade protection. Alexis Lafreniere signed a monster extension that has not kicked off yet. And they won't trade Shesterkin just after signing that deal. Chris Kreider is the best player who could be traded, which has been rumored in recent weeks.