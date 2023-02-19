The New York Rangers have made a trade to bolster the depth of their lineup by acquiring Tyler Motte from the Ottawa Senators in return for Julien Gauthier and a conditional 2023 seventh-round draft pick, according to ESPN.

This is the second season in a row that the Rangers have traded for Tyler Motte, a player who brings speed, forechecking and someone who should fit in on the team’s bottom line and penalty killing unit.

Motte signed a one-year $1.35 million contract with the Senators over the summer, and now he is going to help the Rangers attempt a playoff run for the second year in a row.

He joins the Rangers at a good time, as they are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games. Despite their hot stretch of play, the Rangers still sit in third-place in the Metropolitan division with 75 points. The New Jersey Devils currently have 77, so the Rangers are within striking distance. The Carolina Hurricanes are a bit further away with 82 points.

The deal for Motte comes not long after the Rangers made a big trade to acquire Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues.

With the deals for Tyler Motte, Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola, the Rangers have filled pretty much every need they had well ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

While the team still has to figure out what to do with Vitaly Kravtsov, and they could still use another piece on the fourth line, we have a good idea of what the team will look like in the playoffs.

The Rangers will have a tough road with the Eastern Conference looking strong, and likely having to go through the Devils and Hurricanes in the first two rounds, but they hope Motte can help them make another deep run in the playoffs.