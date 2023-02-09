The Detroit Red Wings have a significant question to answer as it pertains to the future of Dylan Larkin. Their captain is a pending free agent, and the two sides are talking extension. However, could those talks force another pending free agent out of Detroit?

NHL insider David Pagnotta wrote recently the Red Wings are focusing on a Larkin extension. As such, those around the league believe Tyler Bertuzzi is likely to be traded by the NHL trade deadline.

Pagnotta notes the Red Wings have “dangled” Bertuzzi around. Furthermore, “several teams” have reached out regarding his availability. Bertuzzi is an affordable option, carrying a $4.75 million cap hit.

The Red Wings forward does have an impressive track record. Just last season, the 27-year-old scored a career-high 30 goals in 68 games. He has reached the 20-goal mark on two previous occasions.

However, Bertuzzi has suffered bad luck this season. He has suffered from injury for most of the year, playing just 18 games. His goal on Tuesday night marked just his second on the season.

Bertuzzi’s track record of success may entice teams to take a flyer on him. His status as a pending free agent also makes him more enticing considering his injury luck this season.

Pagnotta notes a few teams could be interested in the 27-year-old’s services. The Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames, and Dallas Stars are all teams that could call Detroit regarding Tyler Bertuzzi.

The Red Wings are not having a great season. They find themselves in seventh place in the Atlantic Division. However, they are only six points away from fourth in the division. It’ll be interesting to see how Detroit conducts business ahead of the March 3 NHL trade deadline.