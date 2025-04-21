The Detroit Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the ninth consecutive season. While hiring Todd McLellan mid-season helped temporarily, they could not break the drought. At the NHL trade deadline, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman did not do much. When asked to recap the season on locker clean-up day, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin cited that as a key factor in the disappointing finish.

“I think, especially March, it was hard and we didn't do anything,” Larkin said, per Woodward Sports Network. “And I felt the group, we didn't gain any momentum from the trade deadline, and guys were kinda down about it. It'd be nice to add something and bring a spark on the ice and a morale boost as well.”

The Red Wings only made two moves ahead of the trade deadline. They sent failed goalie signing, Villie Husso, to the Anaheim Ducks for future considerations. Yzerman then replaced him with Petr Mrazek in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. They also got forward Craig Smith in that deal.

Meanwhile, the Senators loaded up, with Dylan Cozens and Fabian Zetterlund coming over and playing key roles in their playoff ascent. How can Yzerman build this team to finally break the playoff drought?

Steve Yzerman, Red Wings cannot sit out this offseason

Part of the issue for the Red Wings this season was their goaltending. Husso was a disastrous addition almost immediately once he came over in 2022. Mrazek was fine in only five games, and Cam Talbot pulled the most weight. 22-year-old Sebastian Cossa played his first game, getting the win in 45 minutes of relief, and should be the goalie next year.

Talbot is a serviceable NHL goalie and can pull a significant weight as the backup next year. But it is time to take advantage of their 2021 first-round pick. The Red Wings should put Cossa in that position to succeed next year. They also need scoring and should go after Brock Boeser and Nikolaj Ehlers this offseason.

The Red Wings need significant improvements this offseason and should look no further than their division for proof of why. They were in the basement along with the Canadiens and Senators at the end of the 2010s. But their Canadian rivals have motored past them, both making the postseason this year. Yzerman knows the clock is ticking, even for him as a franchise legend, and they have to make their run soon.