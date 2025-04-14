The Detroit Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again. Detroit has gone nine seasons without postseason hockey, which is an active franchise record. Regression with Detroit was always a bit expected. However, the way in which Detroit missed the postseason in 2025 is certainly frustrating.

The Red Wings made a midseason coaching change after a brutal start. Some argue the move should have come sooner. Detroit often looked listless on the ice under Derek Lalonde. But general manager Steve Yzerman didn't make a move until Boxing Day.

Replacing Lalonde was veteran coach Todd McLellan. The former Red Wings assistant returned to the franchise for the first time since 2008. He won a Stanley Cup in Hockeytown before becoming the head coach of the San Jose Sharks.

More than 1000 games later, McLellan returned. And he hit the ground running. Detroit enjoyed two separate seven-game winning streaks under his early watch. Unfortunately, the month of March arrived.

The Red Wings collapsed in March last season when they challenged for a postseason berth. They turned in a repeat performance in 2024-25. They lost 10 of their 14 games in March to drop from the East's top Wild Card team to an afterthought in the race.

Pressure is building in Hockeytown for this team to take that next step. As a result, Detroit may be an active team this offseason. With this in mind, here are two early Red Wings trade targets to keep in mind before the summer activity kicks into gear.

Chris Kreider makes sense as a Red Wings trade target

Chris Kreider has been linked to the Red Wings by the media already. And it makes a lot of sense as to why. Kreider has spent his entire career with the Rangers at this time. However, he did struggle in 2024-25, which could lead to his departure from Broadway.

Kreider has struggled, but he remains an effective offensive player. Especially when it comes to goal-scoring. The veteran Rangers forward has scored 21 goals in 66 games this year. He ranks third among New York skaters behind Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin.

Moreover, the veteran winger is a big-game performer. In fact, no player in Rangers history has more postseason goals than Kreider. When it matters most, Kreider usually comes through.

The Red Wings struggled with a lack of goal-scoring depth in 2024-25. Adding Kreider definitely comes with risk, especially considering his contract. However, they have the financial ability to make this gamble. And if it works, Kreider could be a key piece in bringing postseason hockey back to Hockeytown.

JJ Peterka could be available this summer

Yzerman has continuously expressed his desire to add young, NHL-caliber players to the roster. The Red Wings were in on Dylan Cozens before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, for instance. Cozens ended up with the Ottawa Senators, but this does not mean Detroit cannot swing a deal with his former team, the Buffalo Sabres.

JJ Peterka found himself involved in trade rumors heading into the deadline. Specifically, he was linked to the New York Rangers this year. A deal never came to pass. But he is a restricted free agent after this season. And the Sabres are likely to shake up their roster after an extremely disappointing season.

Peterka is a young goal-scoring winger with a ton of potential. He would easily slot into Detroit's top-six and replace some of the goals lost over the last two seasons. It may cost Detroit a decent haul to pry the 23-year-old out of Buffalo. However, the Sabres did trade with Atlantic Division rivals at the NHL Trade Deadline, so the path to the deal is certainly there.