The New Jersey Devils conclude their regular season as they host the Detroit Red Wings. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Devils prediction and pick.

The Red Wings come into the game at 38-35-7 on the year, which places them in sixth place in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have been eliminated from playoff contention. In their last game, the Red Wings faced the Dallas Stars. Albert Johansson scored first to give the Red Wings the lead. The Stars would tie the game, but Alex DeBrincat would give the Red Wings the lead. Still, the Stars would score twice in the second period to take 3-2 for the Stars. In the third period, the Red Wings would score three times in the first ten minutes. Wyatt Johnston would make it a one-goal game, but a Vladimir Tarasenko goal would close the game, as the Red Wings won 6-4.

Meanwhile, the Devils are 41-32-7 on the year coming into Tuesday, which is good for third in the Metropolitan Division. The Devils have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Devils will face the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night on the road before heading home to close out their season.

Here are the Red Wings-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Devils Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-290)

Moneyline: -110

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+225)

Moneyline: -110

Over: 5.5 (-104)

Under: 5.5 (-118)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Devils

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Why the Red Wings Will Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin lads the top line for the Red Wings. Raymond leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 27 goals and 51 assists this year, good for 78 total points. Further, he has eight goals and 29 assists on the power play. Larkin is tied for second on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 29 goals and 39 assists, good for 68 total points. The line is rounded out by Jonathan Berggren, who has 11 goals and 11 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat leads the second line while leading the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 37 goals and 31 assists, good for 68 total points. He is joined on the line by Patrick Kane and Marco Kasper. Kane is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 21 goals and 37 assists this year. Meanwhile, Kasper is sixth on the team in points, coming in with 18 goals and 17 assists.

Petr Mrazek is expected to be in goal for the Red Wings in this one. He is 12-21-2 on the year with a 3.35 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. He is 2-2-0 in his last four games, with a shutout in that time.

Why the Devils Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Devils is led by the combination of Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier. Bratt leads the team in points this year coming in with 21 goals and 67 assists this year, good for 88 total points. Hischier is third on the team in points, coming in with 35 goals and 32 assists. His goal total leads the team this year. the line is rounded out by Ondrej Paalt, who has 15 goals and 13 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, Timo Meier leads the second line. He comes into the game with 25 goals and 25 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team with 50 points. He is joined on the line by Dawson Mercer. Mercer comes into the game with 17 goals and 16 assists. Finally, Luke Hughes has been great from the blue line this year. He is fifth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 35 assists this year.

Jacob Markstrom is expected to be in goal on Tuesday which places Jake Allen in goal for this one. Allen is 12-16-1 this year with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Allen is just 1-3-0 in his last four starts but has had a save percentage above .910 in two of the four.

Final Red Wings-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Devils come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, while the Red Wings have won their last two games, the defense has not been great as of late. In their last four games, the Red Wings have allowed 15 goals. Meanwhile, the Devils come into Tuesday night losing three straight and allowing 12 goals in those three games. Both teams have goaltenders going in this game that have struggled as of late and have not been great this year. Still, the Devils have been the better defensive unit overall. Both teams will score well in this one, but take the Devils to get the win.

Final Red Wings-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-110)