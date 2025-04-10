The New York Rangers made Chris Kreider available for trade during the 2024-25 season. New York struggled mightily for much of the season. And Kreider himself had not turned in the best performances. As the season nears an end, a Kreider trade in the offseason is a possibility. It appears as if the Detroit Red Wings could be a trade partner.

At least, this is the idea recently floated by Bleacher Report writer Joe Yerdon. Yerdon compiled five one-for-one superstar trades they believe made sense for each team. This is where the idea of a Kreider-to-Detroit swap came up. Yerdon proposed a deal that would send the Rangers star to Hockeytown in exchange for veteran winger Vladimir Tarasenko.

“This trade idea might've been a bit more exciting a few years ago, we admit, but sending Chris Kreider to Detroit for Vladimir Tarasenko does a few things that could help both teams,” Yerdon wrote of this proposed deal.

It's certainly an interesting proposal to think about. With this in mind, let's take a look at this trade idea from the Red Wings and Rangers' perspectives. It's time to hand out grades to Detroit and New York for this Kreider trade proposal.

Red Wings trade for Chris Kreider

The Red Wings are likely to miss the playoffs once again. Their loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night has essentially sealed their fate. Adding a player of Kreider's caliber certainly makes a great deal of sense.

Kreider is a playoff performer. In fact, no player in Rangers history has more postseason goals than the veteran winger. Moreover, he adds an element to Detroit's lineup they are sorely lacking. He is not afraid to go to the hard areas of the ice. He will crash the net, battle along the boards, and generally throw the body around.

What could concern the Red Wings is his playmaking. Kreider is usually an outstanding playmaker. However, his playmaking ability has seemingly disappeared in 2024-25. Only five of his 25 points on the season are assists. Though the Red Wings lack goal-scoring depth, added playmaking on the power play could be a need if Patrick Kane leaves in the offseason.

The Red Wings are taking on extra salary in this trade. However, they already have their core locked up. They can take the extra salary, and this trade proposal would improve Detroit's goal-scoring depth. It's a fine deal for the Red Wings.

Rangers re-acquire Vladimir Tarasenko

The Rangers traded for Tarasenko during the 2022-23 campaign. He helped the team make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they lost in the first round. Tarasenko eventually played for the Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers before signing with the Red Wings this past summer.

To say it has not worked out for the two-time Stanley Cup champion in Detroit is a massive understatement. In fact, trade rumors around the Red Wings forward surfaced leading into the deadline on March 7. To this point, Tarasenko has 31 points in 75 games.

Much like Kreider, Tarasenko is also missing a crucial element to his game. The veteran winger has seen his goal-scoring drop off significantly in 2024-25. He has just 10 goals on the year. Moreover, his 7.9% shooting percentage is his lowest mark in a full, non-injury-shortened season.

What could bring the Rangers to the table here is Tarasenko's contract. He has one year remaining on his deal with the Red Wings. He is also making nearly $2 million less than Kreider. This is a risk New York may be willing to take. If only for the salary cap freedom they will have for the two years after Tarasenko's contract expires.

Grades and final thoughts

Both the Rangers and Red Wings receive fine grades for this Chris Kreider trade proposal. Detroit receives a needed goal scorer who can help on the power play. He can also affect the game physically, which is another thing they lack. They can absorb his contract without worrying about needing to shuffle the deck to sign their young stars.

The Rangers, meanwhile, get needed salary cap freedom with this trade. They are losing a franchise icon with this deal. Kreider has cemented himself as one of the greatest Rangers players of all time. In saying this, they have shown a willingness to make tough decisions in the past. This would be the toughest decision to make, but it's not out of the realm of possibility that they would green-light this deal if it was on the table.

Detroit Red Wings grade: B

New York Rangers grade: B