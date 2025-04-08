The Detroit Red Wings may be headed to divorce with one of their defensemen. Detroit is rumored to be buying out the contract of player Justin Holl, per NHL Trade Rumors.

Holl is a 33-year-old defenseman who has put up pedestrian numbers this season. The defenseman has one goal and five points in 67 games.

“Last season with the Red Wings, the Tonka Bay, MN native registered five assists in just 38 games. He was a healthy scratch for long stretches throughout last year, and hasn't been consistently performing to expectations since signing a multi-year contract with the Red Wings back in the summer of 2023,” Jeremy Tingly wrote for NHL Trade Rumors.

If Detroit does part ways with Holl it could save the team as much as $2.2 million on their salary cap for 2025-26, per Heavy.com.

The Red Wings are 36-33-7 this season. Holl hasn't posted a point in his last five game appearances.

Red Wings are unlikely to make the NHL playoffs this year

The Red Wings are having yet another disappointing season. Detroit is clinging on to dear life for a playoff spot. The club is -20 in goal differential this season, but has won their last two games.

Detroit is hoping to turn that two-game win streak into three when they play Tuesday against Montreal.

“I challenged our group after the 4 Nations break,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said, per NHL.com. “Who are we? … We talked about, ‘The story's not done yet. We can still write another chapter or two, so let's get playing the way we can.'”

The club is one of the most historically successful franchises in the NHL. The Red Wings have 11 Stanley Cups, including four titles with the great Gordie Howe. Things have been tough lately; the club hasn't made the postseason since 2016.

Detroit and the Canadiens take the ice Tuesday at 7:00 ET. Montreal is 38-30-9 on the year.