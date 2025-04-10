ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Red Wings finish their trip through Florida as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Red Wings enter Thursday night at 36-34-7 and are in sixth in the Atlantic Division. It also places them on the verge of elimination from the playoffs. On Thursday night, the Red Wings will face the Florida Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are 45-26-7 on the year, which is good for second in the Atlantic Division. The Lightning have clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs. In their last game, they faced the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mitch Marner and Matthew Knies gave the Maple Leafs the 2-0 lead, but Nick Perbix would make it a one-goal game going into the second period. After a scoreless second period, Oliver Bjorkstrad would tie the game. Still, Matthew Knies gave Toronto the lead again in the third. Victor Hedman would tie the game and force overtime, but Matthew Knies would complete his hat trick in overtime to give the Maple Leafs the win.

Here are the Red Wings-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Lightning Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +240

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -300

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Red Wings Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Red Wings top line is home to Alex DeBrincat, who leads the team in goals and is second in points. He comes in with 35 goals and 30 assists, good for 65 total points. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin is tied with DeBrincat for second on the team in points, coming into the game with 29 goals and 36 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Patrick Kane. Kane comes in with 20 goals and 35 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Meanwhile, Lucas Raymond leads the team in points this year and is on the second line. He comes into the game with 26 goals and 49 assists. Further, the Red Wings get production from the blue line. Mortiz Seider is sixth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 33 assists.

Why the Lightning Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Lightning is led by Nikita Kucherov. He leads the team in assists and points this year, coming in with 34 goals and 82 assists, good for 116 total points. He is joined on the top line by Jake Guentzel. Guentzel is second on the team in goals, coming in with 38 goals and 39 assists on the year. Further, Brayden Point rounds out the line, while sitting third on the team in points and leading the team in goals. Point has 41 goals and 38 assists this year, good for 79 points.

Brandon Hagel leads the second line. Hagel comes in with 35 goals and 50 assists this year, sitting second on the team in points with 85 total points. He is joined on the second line by Anthony Cirelli. Cirelli comes in with 26 goals and 28 assists. Finally, Victor Hedman has 15 goals and 48 assists this year, good for 63 points, placing the blue liner fifth on the team in points.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to be in goal for the Lightning in this game. He is 37-20-4 on the year, with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. In his last five starts, Vasilevskiy is 3-1-1 and has allowed just five goals. He has allowed over two goals in just one of his last five games.

With Cam Talbot expected to be in goal Thursday night, Alex Lyon will be in goal for this one. He is 12-9-1 on the year with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage. He has lost four of five games though, and given up three or more goals in three of the five games.

Final Red Wings-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Lightning come into the game as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have been up and down as of late but struggled to score overall. In their last seven games, they have just three wins and have scored just 16 goals in the seven games. Meanwhile, the Lightning have won five of their last eight games, and the defense has been solid. They have allowed just 14 goals in the last eight games. The Lightning are fourth in the NHL in goals-against per game overall, while sitting seventh on the penalty kill. The Lightning are also scoring 3.55 goals per game this year. Take the Lightning in this one.

Final Red Wings-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning -1.5 (-114)