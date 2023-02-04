The NHL All-Star Game is upon us, and the stars are enjoying the warm South Florida weather. Some of these stars are using the festivities to escape off-ice conversations. One such star is Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

Larkin is a free agent at the end of the season, but the 26-year-old Michigan native wants to remain in the Motor City. The Detroit captain spoke with the media ahead of Friday’s Skills Competition to discuss the matter.

“I’ve said it all along, and I stand by it: I really see myself as a Red Wing. [But] there’s contract negotiating to be done,” said Larkin. “This is my first time in this position as an unrestricted free agent. But I doubt contracts really ever go smoothly until they’re done.”

However, another wrinkle was thrown into the story on Friday. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned on his 32 Thoughts podcast that an impasse between Larkin and the Red Wings may be coming.

“I think (Red Wings general manager) Steve Yzerman has proven there’s only so many places he’s willing to go. And I think he’s reached his line, or he’s close to reaching his line,” Friedman said.

If the two sides reach an impasse, trade speculation will run wild. The NHL trade deadline is 3 PM EST on March 3. Larkin does, however, have a full no-trade clause, giving him complete control over his next destination.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen here, I really don’t. I’ve always believed that Dylan Larkin was going to be a Red Wing. When he says ‘I want to be a Red Wing,’ I believe him,” Friedman continued. “I don’t think the Red Wings are bending to Larkin, and I think it’s been harder for them than they thought or realized.”