The Detroit Red Wings are not going to the playoffs in 2025. It's a disappointing result for Lucas Raymond and his teammates. This team overcame what could have been a bottom-five league finish this year. But Detroit appears to be ending its season on the best note it possibly can.

Raymond and the Red Wings defeated the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Raymond played a big role in this victory, as well. He scored three points for Detroit, including a crucial goal. Detroit skated away with a 6-4 victory over the Stars at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

This is the final home game for the Winged Wheel this season. Detroit has two games remaining on the 2024-25 campaign, both on the road. As a result, Raymond and his team felt they needed to win this game for the fans in attendance.

“Obviously, this season isn’t ending the way we hoped,” Raymond said, via NHL.com's Dave Hogg. “But we wanted to get a win for the fans in our last [home] game. That meant the world to us.”

Red Wings fans have certainly felt frustrated over the last few years. In particular, the last two seasons have been a source of frustration. Detroit has come close to the playoffs both seasons. However, they failed to make it in each time.

The Red Wings have not made the playoffs in nine years. This is an active franchise record. It also creates a ton of potential for change over the offseason. The Red Wings have a couple of trade candidates on the roster who could be on the move, for example.

What comes of Detroit's offseason certainly remains to be seen. In any event, they are ending things on a somewhat positive note. The Red Wings end the season with games against the New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs.