It is a final playoff tuneup for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they host the Detroit Red Wings. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Red Wings come into Wednesday night at 38-35-7, which has the Red Wings focused on the offseason. They are in sixth in the Atlantic Division and have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Red Wings will face the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are 51-26-4 on the year, which has clinched them the top spot in the Atlantic Division. In their last game, they faced the Buffalo Sabres. After a scoreless first period, Steven Lorentz scored to make it 1-0. In the third period, Mitch Marner scored, and then Auston Matthews scored his 400th career NHL goal. Nicholas Robertson would add a fourth goal for the Maple Leafs as Anthony Stolarz stopped all 35 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory.

Here are the Red Wings-Maple Leafs NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Maple Leafs Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-215)

Moneyline: +122

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 5.5 (-118)

Under: 5.5 (-104)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Red Wings Will Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Lucas Raymond and Dylan Larkin leads the top line for the Red Wings. Raymond leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 27 goals and 51 assists this year, good for 78 total points. Further, he has eight goals and 29 assists on the power play. Larkin is tied for second on the team in points this year, coming into the game with 29 goals and 39 assists, good for 68 total points. The line is rounded out by Jonathan Berggren, who has 11 goals and 11 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat leads the second line while leading the team in goals this year. He comes into the game with 37 goals and 31 assists, good for 68 total points. He is joined on the line by Patrick Kane and Marco Kasper. Kane is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 21 goals and 37 assists this year. Meanwhile, Kasper is sixth on the team in points, coming in with 18 goals and 17 assists.

Petr Mrazek is expected to be in the goal for the Red Wings on Wednesday, so it will be Alex Lyon in this one. Lyon is 13-9-1 on the year with a 2.84 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He is 2-3-0 in his last five, but has allowed three or fewer goals in three of his last five starts.

Why the Maple Leafs Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for Toronto is led by the combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Marner leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 27 goals and 73 assists, good for 100 points. Marner also has six goals and 27 assists on the power play. Matthews is third on the team in points, coming in with 32 goals and 45 assists this year. They are joined on the line by Matthew Knies. Knies is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 29 goals and 27 assists.

Meanwhile, William Nylander leads the second line, sitting as the team leader in goals and second in points. He comes into the game with 45 goals and 39 assists this year, while having 12 goals and 18 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by John Tavares. Tavares has 38 goals and 36 assists this year, with 12 goals and eight assists on the power play.

Joseph Woll is expected to tend the twine for the Maple Leafs in this game. Woll is 2-3-0 in his last five starts. Still, he has been great in his last three games. Over his last three games, Woll has allowed just five goals on 95 shots.

Final Red Wings-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have been playing great, winning eight of the last nine. The defense has been great in the process. They have allowed just 12 goals over their last nine games, well below their season average of 2.79 goals per game this year. Meanwhile, the Red Wings will be coming in off back-to-back games and have struggled on defense. In their five games before the game with New Jersey, they had allowed 20 goals. While there is little to play for in this game, the Maple Leafs are the better team and get the win here.

Final Red Wings-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-146)