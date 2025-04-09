ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Red Wings hope to keep their playoff chances alive as they face the Florida Panthers. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Red Wings-Panthers prediction and pick.

The Red Wings come into the game at 36-34-7 on the year, which places them in sixth in the Atlantic Divison and placing the Red Wings eight points outside of a wild card spot with just five games left to play. In their last game, they faced the Montreal Canadiens. Dylan Larkin opened the scoring with a goal in the first period, but Cole Caufield would tie it in the second period for Montreal. In the third, Josh Anderson would give Montreal the lead, and then they would add two empty net goals as the Canadiens went on to win the game 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are 45-29-4 on the year, which places them third in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers returned some injured players last time out as they faced the Maple Leafs. Gustav Forsling got the scoring started with a goal in the first period. John Tavares would answer in the second period with a goal of his own to tie it. Still, in the third, Eetu Luostarinen and Carter Verhaeghe would both score, and the Panthers would win the game 3-1.

Here are the Red Wings-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Red Wings-Panthers Odds

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-158)

Moneyline: +164

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 5.5 (-130)

Under: 5.5 (+106)

How To Watch Red Wings vs Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Red Wings Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Red Wings top line is home to Alex DeBrincat, who leads the team in goals and is second in points. He comes in with 35 goals and 30 assists, good for 65 total points. Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin is tied with DeBrincat for second on the team in points, coming into the game with 29 goals and 36 assists this year. The line is rounded out by Patrick Kane. Kane comes in with 20 goals and 35 assists, sitting fourth on the team in points.

Meanwhile, Lucas Raymond leads the team in points this year and is on the second line. He comes into the game with 26 goals and 49 assists. Further, the Red Wings get production from the blue line. Mortiz Seider is sixth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 33 assists.

Cam Talbot is expected to be in the net for the Red Wings. He is 20-18-4 on the year with a 2.85 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage. Talbot is 3-1-1 in his last five games. Further, he has had a save percentage above .905 in four of the last five and given up two or fewer goals in four of the last five as well.

Why the Panthers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Panthers is led by Sam Reinhart, who leads the team in goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 37 goals and 41 assists, good for 78 total points. Reinhart also has 12 goals and 17 assists on the power play, plus five shorthanded goals. He is joined on the top line by Aleksander Barkov who is second on the team in points. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 49 assists, good for 68 total points. The line is rounded out by Carter Verhaeghe. Verhaeghe is fifth on the team in points, coming into the game with 18 goals and 31 assists.

Meanwhile, the second line is home to Anton Lundell who is sixth on the team in points. Lundell has 17 goals and 28 assists this year. He is joined on the line by Brad Marchand. Marchand has played in just seven games with the Panthers this year but has two assists in those seven games.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to be in goal for the Panthers in this one. He is 32-18-2 on the year with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. Bobrovsky is 2-3-0 in his last five games, but still giving up three or fewer goals in each of the last five games. Bobrovsky has not given up more than three goals since February 2nd. Further, he has allowed two or fewer goals in 10 of 16 of those games.

Final Red Wings-Panthers Prediction & Pick

The Panthers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this one. A major reason is the defense of the Red Wings. They are 21st in the NHL in goals-against per game while sitting last in the NHL on the penalty kill. Meanwhile, the Panthers score 3.03 goals per game and are 11th in the NHL on the power play. Further, they are also playing great on defense, sitting seventh in the NHL in goals against per game. Take the Panthers in this one.

Final Red Wings-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+128)