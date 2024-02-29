Although Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios vehemently shut down any trade rumors regarding captain Brady Tkachuk, the same can't be said for Vladimir Tarasenko.
The Russian sniper signed a one-year contract with the Senators in the offseason, and with the club fading quickly out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, it makes sense that Staios would look into moving the veteran.
And there is a ton of interest in the Stanley Cup champion.
“Certainly, I think as you see where our team is in the standings and you see an incredibly impactful player that’s won a Stanley Cup, there’s going to be a high level of interest for sure,” Staios explained on the Got Yer Back podcast with Ryan Rishaug on Wednesday. “He’s rightfully negotiated a no-trade clause within his contract, and so there’s a process there.”
Tarasenko is having a decent year in Canada's capital, scoring 15 goals and adding 23 assists over 55 games. He's not quite as prolific as he once was, but could still help a Stanley Cup contender — or playoff hopeful — down the stretch.
Tarasenko on the block, Tkachuk isn't
The Senators currently sit a full 16 points back of the final wildcard spot in the East, and it would take a miracle for this roster to get in. That's especially true after the team lost Josh Norris to injury, and are awaiting updates on two key defenders in Jake Sanderson and Thomas Chabot.
With most of the core locked up long-term, it is pending UFAs like Tarasenko that will likely get dealt. Staios quickly shot down any rumors on potentially moving on from a core player Tkachuk.
“There’s obviously no truth to that,” he explained. “We’re building this team around Brady Tkachuk. The type of person and the player of player and the type of leader he is, he means everything to the organization, and he brings it every night along with our core group of players. It’s a matter of time and it’s a matter of nurturing this group.”
Staios also said on the podcast that he would prefer to bring veteran players into the fold, to help mentor a very young core.
“The market really dictates on what you can do and how much you can do, but as far as us entering it, we’re involved in trying to address some areas, but we’re also very patient and understanding that these things do take some time.”
It'll be intriguing to see if Vladimir Tarasenko ends up being traded again ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.