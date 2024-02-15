Boone Jenner is drawing a lot of interest.

The NHL Trade Deadline is approaching and rumors are flying around already. The Columbus Blue Jackets are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference and are one team looking to sell at the deadline. One player whose name came up is Boone Jenner, and it turns out there are a number of teams interested in acquiring him, per The Fourth Period.

‘According to multiple reports, the Blue Jackets have generated calls from teams inquiring about captain Boone Jenner, who has two more years left on his contract after this season…During Tuesday’s Trade Deadline segment on TFP, David Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein discussed Jenner’s future with the Blue Jackets, noting teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche are among the teams with interest in the 30-year-old.'

The Blue Jackets have begun making changes by firing GM Jarmo Kekalainen on Wednesday. Now, Jenner's name is circulating in trade discussions by a flurry of teams.

Boone Jenner was named an All-Star this season and has a very team-friendly $3.75 million cap hit. However, Jenner also has an eight-team no-trade list, so there could be some complications with others trying to get involved to acquire him.

Jenner has been a big part of the Blue Jackets team with 15 goals and five assists in 37 games this season. He missed a chunk of time this season due to suffering a fractured jaw put has returned to the ice.

However, with the Blue Jackets at the bottom of the East, moving a player with his talent level could net a big return as they try and build for the future and fill other holes.