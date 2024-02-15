Andrew Peeke could be moved as the Blue Jackets prepare for the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are not having the greatest season. Though recent rumors give fans something to look forward to for 2025, this year is pretty much a wash. Columbus is in last place in the Metropolitan Division, and their playoff hopes seem grim. As they prepare to sell at the NHL Trade Deadline, let's talk about defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Peeke is relatively young at 25 years old. However, he has seemingly fallen out of favor with the Blue Jackets. The Florida native has played in just 20 games this year. And he hasn't exactly played well when he does see the ice. Add in a logjam on the back end, and Peeke is an obvious trade candidate.

The 25-year-old still has time to figure things out. Perhaps a change of scenery is all he needs to turn his game around. With that in mind, here are three teams that could trade for Blue Jackets rearguard Andrew Peeke at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Maple Leafs need depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs are in playoff contention in the East. However, the Atlantic Division is extremely cutthroat this year. While the Maple Leafs are in a playoff spot, they need to bolster their roster for the incoming slugfest for playoff positioning.

Any time you read about Toronto and the NHL Trade Deadline, they are linked to some defenseman. And for good reason, as their blueline is a big question mark. Toronto has players playing above their pay grade, and some of their top performers are struggling this year.

Andrew Peeke is a reclamation project, let's be clear. He is not the type of player you trade for in hopes that he alone stabilizes your defensive group. However, the Maple Leafs could add more than one rearguard. And the Blue Jackets defender could benefit from playing with a better supporting cast.

Wild need a defender

The Minnesota Wild are an interesting team, to say the least. Minnesota could be a seller in its own right, with the future of Marc-Andre Fleury up in the air. And yet, they are just three points out of the final Western playoff spot. If they get hot, the Wild certainly could add at the NHL Trade Deadline.

However, there is an argument to be made that Minnesota could make a move regardless. The Wild are in need of a defenseman right now. Star rookie Brock Faber has taken on a lot of the workload, but it's starting to pile up. Minnesota has to find someone who could help shoulder that burden.

Andrew Peeke could be one of a few defensemen the Wild trade for at the NHL Trade Deadline. The 25-year-old Blue Jackets defender would benefit from the change of scenery. And if he develops well, he could play a larger role in the State of Hockey down the line.

Senators are one to watch for Andrew Peeke

The Ottawa Senators have had a dreadful season. They have fired their head coach, and the Senators are in last place in the Atlantic Division. However, while they certainly seem likely to sell to an extent, they may not be full on sellers. In fact, they could buy at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Ottawa could use defensive help, but more importantly, they need balance. The Senators have a lefty-heavy defensive group. Thomas Chabot, Jakob Chychrun, Jake Sanderson, and Erik Brannstrom are all left-handed. Sanderson is hurt, but he is hoping to return to the lineup soon.

Andrew Peeke would give Ottawa balance to their lineup. Furthermore, it allows them to take a chance on a defenseman who could certainly turn things around. Obviously, a deal with the Blue Jackets is easier said than done. But the acquisition cost shouldn't be so high that it scares teams like the Senators away.