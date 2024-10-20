The Colorado Avalanche secured their first victory of the season on Friday, edging out the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-3 overtime win. Nathan MacKinnon, who notched an impressive 51 goals and 89 assists last season, scored the game-winning goal.

Despite finally securing their first win of the season, the early struggles of the Avalanche persist, with a 1-4 record through the first five games. A significant factor in their rough start has been the underwhelming performance of goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.

Currently posting a 1-3 record, Georgiev's 4.99 goals-against average and .811 save percentage leave much to be desired—especially for a goaltender aiming to secure a new contract. And according to one NHL Insider, the Avalanche could be eying outside help.

Elliotte Friedman indicated during his latest 32 Thoughts podcast that the Avalanche could be considering swinging a trade with the San Jose Sharks for MacKenzie Blackwood, via X

“I've had some people tell me that they think there's going to be some teams looking at Mackenzie Blackwood from San Jose,” he said. “I think they've (Colorado) looked into Blackwood before, he's been on their radar.”

Blackwood is in the final season of his current contract with an AAV of $2,350,000.

Meanwhile, the Avalanche take on the struggling San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Could the Avalanche trade for Sharks goalie MacKenzie Blackwood?

A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Blackwood was originally selected by the New Jersey Devils with the 42nd overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He would spend the first five seasons of his career with the Devils, which included extensive time off the ice thanks to a lower-body injury.

He was traded to the Sharks in the summer of 2023, where he has played the last two years. The Sharks were the NHL's worst club last season, and Blackwood amassed a record of 10-25-4 with a 3.45 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.