The NHL salary cap, which has been in place since the start of the 2005-06 NHL season and was the reason for the lockout that wiped out the entire 2004-05 campaign, is expected to rise in time for next season.

And the Washington Capitals, who are one of the biggest surprises in the League this year, will have a decision to make when it comes to the future of defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who is in the final year of his current contract.

The Capitals are reportedly waiting for more concrete details on just how much the cap will rise before they decide to offer a new contract to Chychrun, via Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on his latest “32 Thoughts” podcast.

“I’m really curious about a couple of these teams – Washington, I spent a lot of time talking about them with someone on the weekend because they’ve had a great year,” Friedman said. “You think about it, they’re talking to Thompson right now, I think they’re talking to Lindgren right now. I think Chychrun they’re waiting for some salary cap information before they go there. As good as Washington has been this year, depending on who they think they can sign, it’s a real go-for-it year for them.”

He originally signed a six-year, $27.6 million deal with the Arizona Coyotes in 2019 before eventually being traded to the Ottawa Senators; he was traded to the Capitals in exchange for Nick Jensen prior to this season.

He's scored 13 goals with 19 assists so far in 44 games.2

The Capitals have surprised critics with their strong season in 2024-25

The Capitals were expected by many to take a step backward in the standings for this season, especially after their inconsistent play throughout 2023-24 and quick four-game sweep at the hands of the New York Rangers in the postseason.

But thanks to a resurgent Alex Ovechkin and strong contributions throughout the lineup, the Capitals are tied for first place overall in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets.