Every run matters when a spot in the 2026 World Baseball Classic final is on the line. On Sunday night, Team USA and the Dominican Republic squared off in a clash that is sure to go right down to the very last pitch of the ballgame. And with baseball being a game of inches, Julio Rodriguez may have just kept DR in the game with an incredible defensive play that will be replayed for years to come.

With one out in the fifth inning and no runners on base, Aaron Judge came to the plate to try and extend Team USA's 2-1 lead courtesy of home runs from Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony. Judge then tattooed a 1-0 fastball from reliever Juan Mejia, sending it to deep centerfield in what looked to be a surefire home run.

Rodriguez, however, was tracking the ball all the way. He then timed his jump perfectly, snatching the ball before it scrapes past the centerfield wall in LoanDepot Park, keeping it a one-run ballgame.

JULIO RODRIGUEZ ROBS AARON JUDGE’S HOME RUN 😱 This game is CINEMA 🍿 pic.twitter.com/4Cm26T96x4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 16, 2026

If DR manages to turn the game on its head and regain the lead, this may as well end up being the play that gives them the momentum — especially with Paul Skenes now out of the game for Team USA.

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Every pitch, plate appearance matters in 2026 World Baseball Classic semifinal

With the reigning champion of the World Baseball Classic, Japan, now out of the competition, there is surely going to be a new champion crowned at the end of the tournament.

The Dominican Republic have been the most dominant team of the 2026 WBC, but a stacked USA squad that's already received its wake-up call stands in their way. Their talented offense has to figure out a way to crack the USA pitching code, which so far only Junior Caminero has done with his second-inning dinger off of Skenes.