It's an exciting time for hockey fans as the 2025-26 NHL season is around the corner. For fans of the Anaheim Ducks, there is a renewed optimism in the air. After the Ducks hired Joel Quenneville as their new head coach, there is a sense that things could finally be looking up. The Ducks' 2025-26 season certainly looks more positive, but just how good could it get? There will be several bold predictions, especially surrounding their young talent. Moreover, many see another improvement coming.

Even though the Ducks have not re-signed Mason McTavish yet, there is still confidence that it could happen. If it does, the club will have two top-tier centers on the ice for them. While many expect McTavish to have a big year and take another step forward, there are two other players with potential to do big things.

These bold Ducks predictions will outline the potential positives that could happen on East Katella this season. After enduring numerous failures over the years, there is a glimmer of hope that the 2025-26 season will be the first step up. Here are three bold Ducks predictions for the 2025-26 season.

Cutter Gauthier will score 30+ goals

When the Philadelphia Flyers traded Cutter Gauthier to the Anaheim Ducks, many lauded it as a win for Anaheim. So far, it's been a small win. Jamie Drysdale has not provided the offense expected, while Gauthier has steadily improved. Now, it's officially Year 2 (he played one regular-season game in the 2023-24 season), and the expectations for Gauthier are higher.

Many outlets expect Gauthier to improve his output, with some predicting around 25 goals and 25 assists. Gauthier had 20 goals and 24 assists, totaling 44 points last year. With Quenneville becoming the coach, the potential is sky high. Of all the bold Ducks predictions, Gauthier scoring 30 goals is among the most daring. He has already demonstrated his ability to put the puck in the net. Assistant coach Jay Woodcroft will be running the power play. Significantly, he has produced top powerplay units in the past and has a reputation for getting the best out of players.

Gauthier could benefit from this and also improve his own stock. Moreover, he might benefit from a certain linemate having a career year in the 2025-26 NHL season.

Leo Carlsson becomes a point-per-game player

Leo Carlsson had some great moments in the 2024-25 NHL season and showed potential to do even more. With Quenneville on board, he certainly does. Many Ducks fans have compared him to franchise legend Ryan Getzlaf. When Getzlaf came into the league, he had 39 points in his rookie season and then 58 in the season when Anaheim won the Stanley Cup. Then, Getzlaf exploded for 82 points in his third season.

Carlsson has been on a similar trajectory. During his rookie season, he scored 29 points in 55 games. This was due to injury, and the team scratched him to have him watch in the press box. Had Carlsson played in all 82 games, he likely could have scored around 43 points, which beats Getzlaf's numbers from his rookie season. Last season, Carlsson had 20 goals and 25 assists over 76 games, which is slightly worse than Getzlaf's mark in his second season. The addition of a new coaching staff gives new life to the young center. Moreover, it gives him a new direction and opportunity.

Carlsson has all the talent in the world to become a point-per-game player. Now, he will have a new head coach plus the chance to play alongside Mikael Granlund and Chris Kreider. His potential is off the charts.

Ducks finally return to the postseason in 2025-26

Anaheim has +290 odds to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to FanDuel. This implies that the Ducks have a 25.6 percent chance of making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. There is a lot of optimism in Anaheim, despite playing in a tough Western Conference.

Consider the fact that the Ducks went 35-37-10 to finish with 80 points under former head coach Greg Cronin. This was already a massive improvement from the previous season, when they went 27-50-5 to finish with 59 points. Now, they have the second-winningest coach of all time, along with a strong coaching staff overall. The St. Louis Blues finished with 96 points to clinch the last playoff spot last season. Therefore, the Ducks realize the goal is to snag around eight more victories to return to the dance.

The hiring of Quenneville represents a shift in expectations from Ducks' ownership. With the OC Vibe under construction, the goal is to field a playoff team and a contender by the time management completes the project in 2027. The Ducks brought in Granlund and Kreider, two players with plenty of playoff experience, with the hope that they could give leadership to a very young squad. Combine that with a strong coach, and the Ducks have a good chance to take that next step and fly into the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2026.