The Anaheim Ducks are looking to take the next step and hopefully end a seven-season playoff drought. Significantly, the feeling is hopeful in Anaheim, and the fan base believes the best is yet to come. The Ducks' dream scenario in NHL free agency involves signing a top-tier superstar and extending their own.

Things are looking up in Anaheim, and there is a lot of optimism on Katella Avenue. After hiring Joel Quenneville as their new coach, the Ducks have high expectations. Now is the time to make these expectations a reality, and Anaheim would like to fulfill them. The Ducks have work to do, and it starts with having a great draft and a good free agency period.

With a core that includes Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, Cutter Gauthier, and Troy Terry, there is a lot to like at the Honda Center. While things could certainly go bad for Anaheim, there are a lot of reasons to believe otherwise. These are the dream scenarios, and what would be the perfect offseason for the Ducks.

The Ducks sign a top-tier winger

They have not been able to accomplish this over the past few seasons. Unfortunately, NHL free agents have turned down the Ducks for less money with teams they considered better options for contending. That made sense two years ago, or even last season, as the Ducks were in a total rebuild. But the rebuild is over. Notably, management has indicated that they plan to contend for a playoff spot and more, especially by the time OC Vibe is completed.

Looking at the top free agents available, there are a plethora of options. So far, the top names on the list include Mitchell Marner, Sam Bennett, Brock Boeser, Aaron Ekblad, and Nikolaj Ehlers. The Ducks absolutely must sign one of these top-tier free agents. If they sign Marner, it would be at least a $13-million per-season deal. Marner had another spectacular season, tallying 27 goals and 75 assists for 102 points for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

If Marner is not available, the Ducks could go after Boeser for around $8.5 million per season. Likewise, Ehlers would also be a great signing, at around $8.1 million a season. Boeser had 50 points through 75 games, mainly due to an injury. Meanwhile, Ehlers had 63 points in 69 games.

The Ducks extend Lukas Dostal on a team-friendly deal

The Ducks must extend Lukas Dostal, and they must do it on a team-friendly deal. Ideally, if the Ducks can retain their starting goalie with a three-year contract at around $2.75-3.25 million, that would be a major victory.

Dostal was one of the major reasons why the Ducks were competitive for the majority of the season. Therefore, extending him without breaking the bank would be a huge gain. If Anaheim can negotiate a deal that is cap-friendly and keeps their goalie around, then they would have more room to maneuver other contracts.

Land a defensive anchor

Signing a defenseman like Ekblad would give the Ducks a proven winner who can guide the young defensemen. While there is a logjam at defense at the moment, the Ducks can quickly fix that if they move one of their older pieces around. Currently, Jacob Trouba and Radko Gudas are the defensive veterans on the team, while Olen Zellweger, Pavel Mintyukov, Drew Helleson, and Jacob Lacombe are the young defensemen.

If the Ducks decide to move on from Gudas, landing someone like Ekblad would be a huge boon, especially since he has already lifted the Stanley Cup and knows how to win. Sometimes, having a gritty player who has won before is more valuable to a team than an elite player who has never made it past the second round.

Sign a smart, flippable veteran

The strategy in the offseason should absolutely be to sign a top winger. However, the Ducks will still need to fill out their lines, especially with players like Robby Fabri, Brett Leason, Isac Lunderstrom, and Sam Colangelo possibly leaving.

The Ducks could reunite with Corey Perry, and he could provide the grit they have lacked while also leading the way for the younger players. Or, they could sign Patrick Kane and reunite him with coach Quenneville. There is a lot of potential in signing an older, gritty player to balance out the roster, especially guys who have proven they can score on the power play.

If the Ducks wish to sign older free agents to fill out their bottom six at the lowest of costs for the best of value, there are some gems out there. Notably, Mason Appleton and Trent Frederic would both be ideal, and significant upgrades. The Ducks hope to accomplish all these deals and turn their dreams into reality.