The Anaheim Ducks missed the Stanley Cup playoffs for the seventh straight season. Despite that, there was some improvement, as the Ducks went 35-37-10, an improvement of 21 points from the previous season. Still, there are reasons for concern as the Ducks approach 2025 free agency. The Ducks' nightmare scenario for NHL free agency would be not extending their restricted free agents and not signing a top-tier player.

The Ducks fired Greg Cronin despite a 21-point improvement, with eyes on a coach who could help them contend. Then, Anaheim hired Joel Quenneville, a multiple-time Stanley Cup champion who has even beaten the Ducks in the playoffs in the past. These moves indicate that the Ducks are serious about contending for a playoff berth after eight seasons.

After missing the playoffs for all these seasons, there is an air of change. However, there is still work to do, and Anaheim must figure out how to improve its team. Of course, the NHL Draft is coming up. But the most important factor for Anaheim this offseason will be what it does during the free agency period, and whether it can snag a great free agent.

Here are some nightmare scenarios that could slow down Anaheim and prevent the organization from taking the next step in its evolution process.

The Ducks lose Mason McTavish to NHL free agency

Mason McTavish had a good season, tallying 22 goals and 30 assists while electrifying the crowd at Honda Center. Amazingly, he took that next step this season and showed that he is ready to take the next step. But he is a restricted free agent. Therefore, there is a chance that another team can match whatever offer the Ducks extend to McTavish.

With contract talks intensifying, it would be imperative for Anaheim to make a good offer to McTavish to keep him in Orange County for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, they cannot allow him to sign with a divisional rival or a team in the Western Conference. Signing McTavish to a long-term extension is the most important thing the Ducks can do this offseason.

Overpaying for mid-tier veterans

The Ducks have overpaid for mid-tier free agents too often in recent seasons. Notably, some of those mid-tier free agents include Alex Killorn, Ryan Strome, and Radko Gudas. The Ducks cannot get desperate, and cannot offer too much money for a free agent that is not going to have a significant impact on their team.

Guys like Anthony Mantha and Max Domi might be good as secondary players. However, Anaheim should not consider giving players like them long contracts.

Article Continues Below

The Ducks let Lukas Dostal walk

The primary reason for the Ducks' 21-point improvement was goaltending. While there is a chance the Ducks might trade John Gibson, they absolutely cannot let Lukas Dostal walk. Dostal had a solid season in 2024-2025, winning 23 games and producing a save percentage of .903. Also, there were games where Dostal would make a save that he might not have made the previous season, showcasing his improvement.

Dostal, like McTavish, is a restricted free agent. Therefore, the Ducks must do everything in their power to extend him. The best bet would be to offer him a bridge deal of three years, with an approximate $2.75 million per season. If Anaheim wants to extend him to a longer contract, as it did with Gibson, then 5-6 years would be ideal.

Dostal has shown he can be the top guy in Anaheim. Ultimately, losing him and relying on Gibson would be disastrous, especially given his injury history. As important as extending McTavish is, extending Dostal is even more critical for the Ducks to take that next step and become a contender.

Failing to sign a top-six forward

The story over the past few seasons has been the failure to sign any top-notch free agents. Now, the Ducks have a proven winner as their head coach, and an organizational shift has begun. The rebuild is over, and that means the wallet has come out. Henry Samueli has publicly said that he wants the Ducks to sign a top-tier free agent.

Mitchell Marner, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Brock Boeser are the top free agents available. If the Ducks cannot sign any of these three or trade for someone like Jason Robertson, it will be considered a disappointment. The Ducks must be willing to spend on top-tier talent that can not only score but also supplement other emerging stars such as McTavish, Leo Carlsson, and Cutter Gauthier.

As NHL free agency inches closer, there is urgency in Anaheim. While the aura is positive, and much of the fan base is hopeful, that can all go away if the Ducks do not accomplish what they need to do.