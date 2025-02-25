The Anaheim Ducks made an intriguing move ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. While goaltending has not been a big weakness this season, the franchise has had a lot of health uncertainty throughout the years at the position. Starter John Gibson is injured once again with a concerning upper-body injury. Following this news, the Ducks have decided to trade for Detroit Red Wings goaltender Ville Husso.

NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman provided the details of this transaction. In return for this extra depth piece, Detroit will receive future considerations from the Ducks. The trade deadline is March 7, meaning that this might not be Anaheim's only move in the coming weeks. The Ducks posted a hilarious tweet on social media about the trade.

Ville Husso is a solid addition to a team that's trying to climb back into the playoff hunt

Husso had played 141 games over his five-year career. He currently holds a solid save percentage of 90.1%. While that is currently lower than starter John Gibson's percentage, the veteran goalie has never played more than 60 games in a full season. The Ducks' current backup is Lukas Dotsal, who has filled in admirably when Gibson has been out with injuries.

Anaheim currently has 57 points, which is just six shy of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. With just 26 games left, this team needs to move up the standings now to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since the 2016-2017 season.

The Ducks have the 15th-ranked strength of schedule to close the season, so there will be plenty of opportunities to rack up wins. And it looks like the Ducks are starting to make that move already, having gone 7-2-1 in their past ten games.

Overall, seeing the Ducks be buyers at the trade deadline is very encouraging for fans. This team knows it has a legitimate shot at breaking a playoff drought that has gone on for too long. With this roster's average age just a shade below 30, the front office knows the clock is ticking for this franchise to be competitive again. The Ville Husso trade, therefore, does not exhibit desperation but belief in this team to potentially do something special in 2025.