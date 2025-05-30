The Anaheim Ducks are switching from a rebuilding stage to a competing stage, as the 2025 free agency period approaches. With that said, there are many factors to consider, especially the state of their goaltending. The Ducks should consider trading John Gibson in the 2025 offseason to open up opportunities and demonstrate a commitment to Lukas Dostal.

Gibson has been in numerous trade rumors over the years, but a deal never came to fruition. Ultimately, it has been the never-ending saga of whether the Ducks would ship him out, and whether a team would willingly take his contract. Gibson struggled this past season, going 11-11-2 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. While this was an improvement over previous seasons, it was still subpar for a goalie of his caliber.

Dostal also played in more games, going 23-23-7 with a 3.10 goals-against average and a save percentage of .902. While his numbers were slightly worse than Gibson's, that was more of a result of poor defense and miscues in their own zone. The Ducks have a starting goalie, and he is one of the reasons why the Ducks need to trade Gibson.

John Gibson has declined

It's hard to avoid the obvious truth. When many (especially fantasy hockey players) see Gibson, they still believe he is an elite goalie. While Gibson does not have some elite tendencies, he has struggled mightily. It sometimes seems that he is not there, which affects his play.

Gibson had subpar .900 save percentages for two consecutive seasons before the 2024-2025 campaign. Of course, he played in more games, which allowed him the chance to struggle more. Gibson is also 31 years old, and the Ducks may opt for a younger player. It would not be the first time they did this, as they traded Frederik Andersen to the Toronto Maple Leafs when Gibson was ready to take over the net. Ultimately, it is the natural course of things for the Ducks.

The Ducks must figure out what is best for their team, and Dostal has demonstrated his value. If Verbeek and Quenneville can find a suitor like the Edmonton Oilers, then they can bank on his value and improve their team. Of course, it also might involve a potential playoff series against their old goalie.

The future does not involve John Gibson

The future is bright in Anaheim, especially after the Ducks hired Joel Quenneville. Now, the Ducks are set to be back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and the future might not involve Gibson.

Article Continues Below

Quenneville and general manager Pat Verbeek will likely evaluate all their options. Currently, the Ducks have options in the pipeline, as Damien Clara and Gage Alexander could both be potential backups for Dostal. The only issue would be that neither has NHL experience. Regardless, the Ducks have a youth movement that is ready to fly. Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, Cutter Gauthier, and Trevor Zegras highlight a group of forwards who have the potential to take the Ducks to the next level.

Despite some bad games, Dostal is ready. There were times when he carried the team on his back. Now, implementing a system that enhances the defense will only help him improve. Quenneville focuses on tight zone coverage, but also allows offensive freedom, which will allow the players on this team to flourish.

Trading him gives them cap flexibility

The most obvious reason to trade Gibson is cap flexibility. Ultimately, it's not wise to pay a backup goalie $6.4 million a season, which would be the cap hit per year for Gibson.

Trading Gibson away frees up more cap for a team that already has among the best cap room in the NHL. Therefore, it frees up space for the Ducks to pursue a high-quality free agent to improve their chances of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Once this happens, the Ducks will look like more of a threat without a bad contract on the books.

It would also give Gibson a fresh start. If he truly is still an NHL caliber starting goalie, then he would get the best opportunity to prove it on a contending team. A team like the Oilers or Carolina Hurricanes would be a great place for him because they both have quality defenses and superstars on offense. Notably, Gibson has never played behind an elite player like Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl before, so it would be a new experience.

The Ducks have attempted to trade Gibson before in the past. Now, it's time for them to actually make it happen. The future is bright in Southern California, and the Ducks can make it brighter by sending Gibson away.