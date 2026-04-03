The Miami Dolphins are embracing growing comparisons to the Green Bay Packers, and head coach Jeff Hafley did little to dismiss the connection following recent offseason moves.

During an appearance on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Hafley responded to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur referring to Miami as “Packers South,” a nickname that reflects the increasing overlap between the two organizations.

“I’m good with that. If that’s what he wants to call it, he can call it Packers South,” Hafley said.

The label comes amid a series of changes that have tied Miami closely to Green Bay. The Dolphins hired general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and Hafley, both of whom have ties to the Packers organization. Miami also added quarterback Malik Willis, who spent the 2025 season developing in Green Bay’s system behind Jordan Love.

Those connections have fueled the perception that Miami is adopting elements of the Packers’ structure, both in the front office and on the field, as part of a broader reset following a 7-10 season.

Jeff Hafley talks Dolphins being “Packers South” while on with @heykayadams on @UpAndAdamsShow. pic.twitter.com/jM9ySfGSwD — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) April 3, 2026

Jeff Hafley responds to ‘Packers South’ label for Dolphins while praising Matt LaFleur

Hafley acknowledged his personal connection to LaFleur while also emphasizing the competitive nature of their relationship moving forward.

“I love Matt. I'm grateful that Matt offered me the job when I was a college head coach. I took it and two years later I got to be a head coach, but I enjoyed my time with him,” Hafley said. “He’s a great coach and he’s a great friend and a great person. But yeah, when we go to Lambeau I’m not interested in any of that but I’ll shake his hand and hug him after the game.”

Hafley’s remarks highlight both respect and separation as he begins his first season leading the Dolphins. While the organization has leaned into familiarity with Green Bay personnel, the focus remains on establishing its own identity heading into the 2026 season.

The “Packers South” nickname underscores the influence of LaFleur’s system on Miami’s current direction. However, Hafley’s response makes clear that the Dolphins intend to build on those connections while forging their own path under new leadership.