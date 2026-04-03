With quarterback Matthew Stafford still under center, the Los Angeles Rams know their Super Bowl window remains open. Which is why they traded away four picks, including their 2026 first-rounder, for cornerback Trent McDuffie.

Executives around the league weren't overly shocked by the Rams' decision. They know that Los Angeles has their eyes set on winning another championship, via Mike Sando of The Athletic.

“I don’t mind it,” an exec said. “If you still think you are in the window and you have Matt Stafford coming back, you have to do everything you can to try to win it one more time. They still have a first-round pick.”

“I know they paid McDuffie a ton of money. But those teams that embrace where the cap is going and can adjust to the percentages instead of the sticker shock are ahead of the game,” another exec said. “They realize that $30 million is going to be (more palatable) down the line because other guys will get paid.”

“They probably didn’t see much value in the first-rounder they had and said f— it, if we can get this guy (McDuffie), let’s just get him,” another exec said.

McDuffie spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, appearing in 56 games. The cornerback made 246 tackles, 34 passes defended and an interception. Furthermore, he won two Super Bowls and was named an All-Pro in 2023. During the 2025 campaign, McDuffie's 75.6 grade from Pro Football Focus ranked 12/114 cornerbacks.

The Rams believe the defensive back will be a key cog in their hopeful run to the Super Bowl. Executives don't hate Los Angeles' all-in approach.