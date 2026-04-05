As the Toronto Blue Jays try to go on another World Series run, they've been accumulating as much pitching talent as possible. Max Scherzer is a big fan of Toronto's latest addition.

The Blue Jays signed Patrick Corbin to a one-year deal before optioning him to the minor leagues. If/when Corbin comes back to the majors with Toronto, Scherzer knows he has what it takes to produce strong results, giving the righty an overall ‘glowing review', via Ben Nicholson-Smith and Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.

“He's a durable starter,” Scherzer said. “He takes the ball and he presents challenges to hitters because his fastball-slider tunnel is really good.”

Corbin recently made his first appearance in Toronto's organization, with High-A Dunedin. He threw five innings of one-run baseball, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out nine. While the competition isn't nearly as comparable to the MLB level, Corbin at least made a statement.

He comes to the Blue Jays with 13 years of MLB experience under his belt. However, he struggled mightily during his six years with the Washington Nationals, pitching to a 5.11 ERA and a 832/308 K/BB ratio.

In his defense, Corbin did seem to find his stride a bit in his lone with the Texas Rangers in 2025. Over 31 appearances, he held a 4.40 ERA and a 131/51 K/BB ratio.

Now, the Blue Jays will see if Corbin can be an option at the major league level for them. With pitchers like Jose Berrios, Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage all dealing with injuries, they're in need of capable arms. Scherzer thinks they found a solid option in Corbin.