Despite being the creator of the franchise, Scream 7 director Kevin Williamson has revealed his status for the inevitable eighth movie.

During an interview with Hello Sidney, Williamson was quick to shut down any chance of him directing another Scream movie. Now, this doesn't mean he's completely done as a director.

“Not Scream. No,” Williamson said of directing another movie in the franchise. “It's nice to be part of the Scream family. That doesn't mean I always have to be front and center. I don't always have to write or direct. Other people. can take the reins.”

It sounds like he came back due to Neve Campbell's return to the series after she sat out of the sixth installment. Campbell asked him to do it, and he “came running.”

Williamson is right — he doesn't have to be involved in every project. He wrote the script for the iconic first movie, which launched a franchise. He didn't write the scripts for the third, fifth, and sixth installments.

Wes Craven directed the first four installments before his death. Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed the fifth and sixth movies, which revived the series.

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Will there be an eighth Scream movie?

All signs point to there being an eighth Scream movie. However, it doesn't sound like Williamson will be back to direct it. Scream 7 has been a box office hit for Paramount, grossing over $152 million to date.

It's nearing the haul of Scream 6, which made $166.5 million worldwide in 2023. The first Scream made $173 million worldwide, so the seventh still has a long way to go to catch it.

The seventh was co-written and directed by Williamson. While it was his first swing at directing a Scream movie, he's previously directed another feature film, Teaching Mrs. Tingle, which he also wrote. His other notable writing credits include I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cursed, and Sick.