The Montreal Canadiens find themselves in an interesting spot heading towards the NHL trade deadline.

Riding a five-game win streak, the Canadiens are seemingly back in the playoff mix. As a result, the organization is faced with a dilemma. They could look to move veterans and stockpile future assets, but it could come at the expense of a postseason spot. On the other hand, they could hang onto those players but could end up losing free agents for nothing in the summer, in a season where they're by no means a lock for the playoffs.

The Canadiens already re-signed Jake Evans to a four-year contract extension, rather than dealing him. But if the Canadiens do sell some pieces, one trade candidate is Joel Armia.

Only about a year and a half ago, Armia was put on waivers and assigned to the AHL. However, he's managed to build back his value, scoring 10 goals and 24 points across 61 games this season. The 31-year-old winger has been with the team since 2018 and is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Below is a look at four teams who could aim to acquire Armia at the trade deadline, if the Canadiens opt to move him.

Florida Panthers could add another piece

The Panthers have already made a huge splash, acquiring Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks this weekend. As a result, Florida now has even less draft capital to work with.

But the Panthers are clearly going all-in for the chance at back-to-back Stanley Cups. With their window to win clearly in the present, it's possible we see another trade get done.

Florida is without Matthew Tkachuk for the rest of the regular season, which could change their needs to an extent. Even once Tkachuk is back though, the Panthers could still use some depth at the bottom of their forward group. It's not a necessity for the Panthers to add a bottom-six forward, but it remains a possibility. Armia wouldn't cost a ton to acquire, and would give the Panthers options down the lineup.

Joel Armia could improve Minnesota Wild's bottom-six

Similar to the Panthers, the Minnesota Wild have also already made one deadline addition. The Wild acquired Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators, in exchange for a second-round pick. However, looking at their forward group even after the trade, Minnesota still looks thin in their bottom six.

It'll likely come down to how big the Wild want to go at this deadline. They're certainly in the mix of Western Conference teams comfortably sitting in a playoff spot and could end up making a deep run as is. If they feel as though they're a legitimate contender though, adding another piece up front isn't too far-fetched.

The likes of Marat Khusnutdinov, Jakub Lauko and Devin Shore have all played more games this year than they've missed. But across a combined 132 games, the three forwards have registered a total of six goals. That's not to mention that each player carries a minus rating, despite playing on a team with very few other players holding that distinction.

So if the Wild are looking to make another addition up front, Armia would fit well in the bottom-six.

Tampa Bay Lightning need forward depth

Tampa Bay may be one of the best fits possible for Joel Armia. The Lightning certainly have enough skill at the top of their forward group to provide high-end offense. Between the likes of Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, Brandon Hagel, and Anthony Cirelli, the team isn't really in need of a top-six upgrade.

However, the team doesn't get a ton of help from their bottom-six. Adding Armia, the Lightning would get an instant upgrade to their forward depth, and a player who can do a bit of everything.

Plus, the Lightning don't have a ton of assets to spend. Tampa Bay doesn't hold a first-round pick this year, so unless they're willing to part with a 2026 first-round pick, we could see them go a little smaller at the deadline. Considering Armia isn't likely to cost more than a second-round pick, Armia could be a low-cost addition for the Lightning.

A return to the Winnipeg Jets is possible

Perhaps no team acquiring Armia would be more fitting than the Winnipeg Jets. The winger spent roughly three years with Winnipeg earlier in his career, before being moved to Montreal.

Winnipeg already has a fairly well-rounded forward group, but could potentially use an upgrade on the fourth line. The Jets have generally used Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and Morgan Barron to this point. However, Kupari and Barron each still sit with single-digit point totals across more than 50 games. So while the Jets may not absolutely need to add a depth forward, Armia would undoubtedly improve their fourth line.

The issue is that Winnipeg would likely prefer to add a second-line center as their main target, or possibly even a depth defenseman. But for the right cost, Joel Armia could be a sneaky add to help the team upgrade their forward depth heading into the playoffs.