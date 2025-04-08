The Boston Bruins' fall from grace is a case study for sports fans. The lesson is to never take success for granted, as you never know how quickly it can end. The Bruins were on top of the world when they set regular season records in 2022-23. However, they've been on a downward trajectory after choking in the first round of the playoffs that year. The Bruins now face a retool situation and must find some trade targets this offseason.

Boston's roster upheaval began when they traded Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline. They also dealt longtime core members Brandon Carlo and Charlie Coyle in separate trades. It was a sad day for Bruins fans, but something they knew they needed to do to move forward. The fans will forgive them if Don Sweeney and Cam Neely can return to the playoffs promptly.

Tage Thompson has been a Bruins killer

The Bruins might want to trade for Tage Thompson just to beat the Buffalo Sabres. The power forward has six goals and an assist in four games against the Bruins this season, with the goals coming on two hat tricks. It seems like Thompson elevates his game against Boston, and fans would be lying if they said he doesn't feel like a perfect fit for the black and gold.

The Bruins' front office has previously targeted players with size. They entered this season with massive bodies on their backend, with Charlie McAvoy being their shortest at 6 feet 1 inch. They have also been prioritizing adding size up front, including players like Mark Kastelic, Fraser Minten, and even further back, Pavel Zacha. Thompson would fit that bill at 6 feet 6 inches.

Bruins fans shouldn't be shocked if the team adds size up front in the draft. They will likely have at least a top-seven pick in June, and there are power forwards like Porter Martone and Roger McQueen in that range who would fit their vision for the future. If the Bruins used their selection on Martone as a winger, it could be an interesting pairing of Thompson and Martone at a combined height of 12 feet 9 inches, bringing some size and speed to the lineup.

Thompson had a down year in 2023-24, with 56 points in 71 games, but that was after a year where he recorded 94 in 78. He is at a point-per-game this season, which the Bruins desperately need. David Pastrnak leads the team in points with 97, with Morgan Geekie next closest at 51.

Some would argue that the Sabres wouldn't trade Thompson. However, anything is possible for that front office after moving Dylan Cozens at the deadline.

A Jake DeBrusk reunion?

ClutchPoints' Bruins trade candidates article highlighted Elias Lindholm as a possible candidate in the offseason. It has been a rough first season for the Swedish center, and he could be looking for another fresh start. The Vancouver Canucks wanted Lindholm to stay after last season, but ultimately they couldn't make the salary work. Now that they have more flexibility, they might look for a reunion, and DeBrusk would be a perfect player for them to send the other way.

DeBrusk priced himself out of Boston last offseason, as the front office didn't want to pay him the money he and his agent thought he was worth. He took a seven-year deal at $5.5 million annually, $1.5 million less than the Bruins plan to pay Lindholm for the next six years. DeBrusk may have driven some fans bonkers with his inconsistency in Boston, but most would say they'd take six more years of him at $5.5 million over Lindholm at his price.

DeBrusk has been as advertised for the Canucks. They believed he could find another level with a fresh start in Vancouver, but it hasn't come to fruition. He stayed healthier than ever, as he is on pace for his first 82-game season. However, he is still on pace to record just 47 points. DeBrusk's 0.57 points per game is more than last season, but less than four of his seven seasons in Boston.

It's also an entirely different situation for the Canucks now. After their showing last season, the team believed they were Western Conference contenders, but that has come back down to earth this season. They could look for a shake-up just as much as the Bruins as they'll likely also miss the postseason.

Picture this for the Bruins: additions of Thompson and DeBrusk, along with a top-five draft pick to add to their forward group. We also can't rule out the possibility of Marchand chasing a Stanley Cup and returning in free agency. Then, add Jeremy Swayman and a talented defensive group that hasn't been healthy this season. The Bruins could return to the postseason quicker than we think.