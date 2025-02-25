The Boston Bruins have a couple of difficult decisions to make ahead of the March 7 NHL Trade Deadline — the main one surrounding heart and soul captain Brad Marchand. There has been speculation that general manager Don Sweeney could move on from the 2011 Stanley Cup champion sometime in the next 10 days; the 36-year-old responded to those rumblings earlier this week.

“I’ve always planned on playing here my entire career,” Marchand said after the team's practice on Monday, according to NHL.com. “That hasn’t changed. They’re aware of that. I think everyone is aware of that. It’s a gift to be playing for this team and I take a tremendous amount of pride in it. So yeah, it’s always been a goal.”

Marchand was drafted in the third-round, 71st overall, back in 2006. He was named the captain of the franchise after Patrice Bergeron retired at the conclusion of the 2022-23 postseason.

Although the Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native wants to retire in Beantown, as an unrestricted free agent on July 1, he understands that may not be possible considering the trajectory of the organization going forward.

“We’re obviously in talks and I feel like I understand where I’m at personally,” Marchand said when asked if he feels he has control over the situation. In 2024-25, he's managed 20 goals and 45 points over 58 games.

Sweeney addressed the media on Sunday and said that the Bruins would be taking a “more cautious approach” to the deadline, per NHL.com. It's going to be tough sledding the rest of the way for a Boston team that is not only on the outside looking in for a playoff berth, but also missing two key defensemen in Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy.

Bruins battling to stay alive in Eastern Conference playoff race

The most obvious candidate to be traded between now and March 7 is Trent Frederic, although if the team continues to lose, Marchand could also be getting a change of scenery sometime in the next two weeks.

Following a 3-2 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks coming out of the 13-day 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Bruins have fallen to 27-24-7 and are currently a point back of the final wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference.

Without Lindholm and McAvoy, it's going to be a very difficult hill to climb. Boston will need to leapfrog the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators, two clubs with postseason aspirations in 2025.

As well, the New York Rangers, New York Islanders and Montreal Canadiens are all hot on the trail in what has become a logjam in the conference. With only 24 games left in the 2024-25 regular-season, the team needs to start stringing some wins together, and fast.

Otherwise, it could be a first season without playoff hockey in Massachusetts since 2015-16. It'll be interesting to see if the team can build some positive momentum before the deadline — and potentially dissuade the front office from moving on from one of the most important players in franchise history.

The Bruins are back in action against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Tuesday night.