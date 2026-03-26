The Boston Bruins were one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference in 2024-25, but have turned things around this year. The Bruins are on track to make a playoff run, and added another win on Wednesday night.

The Bruins took a 4-3 victory over the division-leading Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday, and during the game, David Pastrnak talked about the team's Stanley Cup chances.

“Any team can beat any team,” Pastrnak said live on TNT after the win.

Pastrnak has been a major part of the team's recent success. He has scored points in 11 straight games, having seven goals and 11 assists in that time frame. He also had a goal and two assists against the Sabres. Head coach Marco Sturm spoke about Pastrnak to the media after the game, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com.

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“He’s our guy,” Sturm said. “I’m not saying he needs to deliver and be the difference and be the goal-scorer every night, but he needs to be the driver. I feel like when he does it, we all feel it.”

Boston currently holds the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, and is tied for third in the Atlantic Division with the Montreal Canadiens, but the Bruins have played two more games than Montreal.

“Just a great effort,” Sturm said. “Obviously, we’re very happy to grab those two points. Huge, huge points, but I liked the response even better (after a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday). The guys, we were not happy, all of us. I would say we were tight in the first 10 minutes (against Buffalo) but after that I think we found our game.”

The Bruins are now 40-24-8 on the year, and are fourth in the Atlantic Division. They are three points clear of the New York Islanders, who are currently outside the playoff picture. The team returns to the ice on Saturday against the Minnesota Wild.