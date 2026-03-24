The Boston Bruins drafted James Hagens with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Hagens was one of the top prospects heading into the draft. He fell to the bottom half of the top 10, but is still a franchise cornerstone sort of talent. After his college season ended recently, the Bruins have officially brought him into the organization.

Boston is signing Hagens to an amateur tryout, the team announced on Monday night. This amateur tryout is for their AHL affiliate Providence Bruins. Hagens will report to Providence, where he will help the team as they try to claim an Atlantic Division title.

“We’re very excited to have James join the Bruins organization and take this next step,” said general manager Don Sweeney in a statement, via Boston's official website. “James is an important part of our future, and this is a great opportunity for him to get experience at the professional level in Providence and continue preparing for what’s ahead. We’ll take this day by day and do what’s best for both James and the Boston Bruins.”

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Hagens played collegiately at Boston College, helping the Eagles reach the Frozen Four tournament last season. Boston College defeated Bentley in the first round last year. However, they fell to Denver in the second round.

This season, the Eagles did not make it nearly as far. In fact, they failed to qualify for the Frozen Four tournament altogether. Boston College had its season ended by UConn in the Hockey East tournament semifinals.

Crucially, the Bruins' press release does not mention anything about Hagens' entry-level contract. This amateur agreement allows the former seventh-overall pick to play for the Providence Bruins while retaining amateur status.