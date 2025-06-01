The Calgary Flames barely missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the 2024-2025 season. Now, they have choices to make, especially regarding one of their better defenseman. Rasmus Andersson is a core player on the Flames, and they absolutely must not trade him in the offseason if they wish to contend.

Andersson had a decent season, finishing with 11 goals and 20 assists for the Flames. Overall, it was not a bad year for the defenseman. But there were a few things that went wrong. Therefore, the trade rumors have sparked. Much of that has to do with ailments. Andersson played on a broken leg for 11 games before finally sitting out. Unfortunately, that probably derailed much of his stats, including his plus/minus, which was -38.

While Andersson has been rumored to join other teams, he remains with the Flames. Therefore, Calgary can still trade him if it can find a good deal. However, if the Flames want to return to the playoffs, they must keep him.

Rasmus Andersson is a defenseman on a top pair

Andersson is a defenseman on a top pairing. Ultimately, there is no doubt that he is one of their more productive players and has shown the potential to be explosive on both sides of the ice in the past. Andersson had 50 points in the 2021/2022 season and 49 in the 2022/2023 campaign. He also had 20 power-play points in the 2022/2023 season. Yet, the past two seasons have shown a regression.

Andersson can still make plays on the ice and check forwards when he needs to. Additionally, he was a key component of the power play. When the power play would start, Andersson would begin on the point, while also managing zone entries and distributing the puck. His job on the front was to set up Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri for one-timer opportunities. Overall, he mirrors MacKenzie Weegar on the power play and can set up points.

Trading him creates a lack of right-handed defensemen

The Flames would be lacking a right-handed defenseman if they traded him. Furthermore, it would give them a major hole in their defensive pairings. There are many issues with the Flames. However, Andersson is not among them. Calgary missed the playoffs because of a lack of offense, and it also affected Andersson's play, as he could not replicate some of the highs from the past.

The Flames must find a way to keep him, while also adding or developing other right-handed defensemen around him. So far, Andersson has shown that he is too valuable to this team to trade away. While the Flames can ideally trade Andersson to try to upgrade at other positions, it would be too much of a liability on defense.

Rasmus Andersson is still in his prime

Andersson is just 28 years old. Yes, he has declined offensively over the past two seasons. But the potential for a bounce-back is there. If the Flames can upgrade at other positions, it may help Andersson. So far, Kadri and Huberdeau are the only players who scored over 50 points. That highlights the team's lack of skilled players on the offensive side.

If the Flames can sign another player who can get pucks to the net, it will help Andersson's stats. Overall, Calgary was just 29th in goals last season, and has much work to do. Andersson is in his prime, but he cannot do it all by himself. The good news is that the Flames have some promising prospects in the pipeline, which could only help Andersson improve.

Keeping him stabilizes the young blueliners

Zayne Parekh made his debut with the Flames this season and is one of the top defensive prospects in the talent pool. Significantly, he is someone whom the Flames might rely on for years. Does this mean the Flames should trade Andersson? Not necessarily. There are ways to help this team improve by keeping the veteran defensemen and adding the prospects. So far, the Flames are figuring out how to balance youth while contending for a playoff spot.

Calgary could benefit from having Weegar and Andersson around to mentor the young defensemen. Additionally, it could help create new pairings that might work wonders. Andersson has the offensive tools to make plays, and his ability to do that can rub off on Parekh. Furthermore, the two could work well together.

Both defenseman are right-handed, but it could work because Andersson has experience playing both sides. Likewise, both offer so much potential offensively. The Flames would improve their offense by miles if they played both. Then, it might help them stabilize young defenders like Parekh while giving them some opportunities to grow.