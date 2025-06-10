The Calgary Flames have missed the playoffs for a third straight year. This past season, the Flames had the same number of points as the Blues for the last Wild Card spot but missed the playoffs on a tiebreaker. Now, here is a look at the dream scenario for the Flames as they look to return to the playoffs.

Calgary has already made a major offseason move, re-signing Matt Coronato to a seven-year contract extension. The Flames' first-round pick from 2021 is coming off another solid campaign, scoring 24 goals and adding 23 assists. That placed him tied for third on the team in points, though, something that needs to improve for the Flames to return to the playoffs.

The Flames are also in a solid situation in regards to the salary cap. They are projected to have almost $30 million in cap space this offseason, according to Cap Wages. They do have nine pending free agents, but most of those were depth pieces.

At forward, only Connor Zary and Morgan Frost were playing on the top-three lines. Both of them are restricted free agents. At the blue line, Kevin Bahl is a restricted free agent as well. He was playing in the top defensive pair at the end of the year.

The Flames do need top-end scoring options, though. Furthermore, they need to add depth to the top-two lines while also securing their future at the blue line.

Flames add the best free agent in the class

Mitch Marner is the top free agent in the class this year, and multiple teams will be going after the 28-year-old winger. One of the major obstacles for teams to sign Marner is his contract demands. Marner could command a salary nearing $14 million in AAV.

For many teams, this could pull them out of the running, but the Flames have almost $30 million in cap space. Even if they bring back all of their restricted free agents, the Flames will have enough cap space to make a move for Marner.

He would also be a major upgrade for the top line of the Flames. The top wingers for the Flames this year were Jonathan Huberdeau and Coronato.

Huberdeau was second on the team with 62 total points, while Coronato was tied for third on the team with 47 points. Furthermore, the top goal scorer and point producer this year was Nazem Kadri, who scored 35 goals and had 67 points.

Marner has scored 67 or more points in eight straight seasons, including the two COVID-shortened seasons. While he may not have the goal numbers, with his career high being 35 goals, he will propel other players around him to be top-level goal-scoring options.

He is coming off his best year with 75 assists and has had 59 or more assists in four straight seasons. Adding Marner would change the entire makeup of the top line for the Flames, which would trickle down to the next line as they can move Huberdeau or Coronato down.

Flames welcome home Sam Bennett

Bennett is the former fourth overall pick from the 2014 NHL draft by the Calgary Flames. He made his NHL debut at the end of the 2014-15 season and stayed with the Flames the next season. That next season was his best in Calgary, scoring 18 goals and adding 18 assists.

Bennett never became a top-end player for the Flames in his time there. The Panthers made a trade for Bennett in the 2020-21 season, and he found immediate success in Florida. He has scored 40 or more points in all four full seasons and is coming off his best year as a pro. This past year, he scored 25 goals while adding 26 assists.

Furthermore, Bennett has been amazing in the playoffs. In 20 games in the playoffs, he has 14 goals and six assists, while he has already scored four times in the Stanley Cup Final. Bennett has blossomed into the player the Flames wanted when they drafted him.

Now it is time for the Flames to bring Bennett back to Calgary. Bennett is expected to command $6.6 million in AAV in his next contract. While Bennett is currently expected to re-sign with the Panthers, the Flames will have the cap space to make an aggressive bid for the center.

Furthermore, he will fit well into the rotation for the Flames. If the Flames also bring in Marner, Bennett will play on the second line with Blake Coleman and Coronato. This would allow Mikael Backlund to move to the third line and give the Flames three lines of scoring.

Bennett would also be able to replace Morgan Frost on the top power-play unit, pairing with Huberdeau, Kadri, Marner, and MacKenzie Weegar. This would improve a unit that was 19th in the NHL on the power play.

Flames snag a young blue-liner

The Flames were tied for 15th in the NHL in goals against per game this year but also were 25th on the penalty kill. There is also speculation that Rasmus Andersson will be moved.

Regardless, the Flames need an upgrade on the blue line, especially on the left side. Weegar is the top defender on the left side, with Bahl and Jake Bean also playing in that position. Bowen Byram is a restricted free agent, and the 23-year-old left-side defender would be a perfect fit for the Flames.

To begin with, the Flames have the capacity to give an offer sheet to Byram and afford the draft pick compensation. Moreover, Byram has continued to improve. He scored seven goals with 31 assists this past year, giving him a career high of 38 points.

Byram has scored 20 or more points in each of the last three seasons as well. He has also been better on defense. Byram had a career high in hits, takeaways, and shots blocked this past season. He also improved on the penalty kill, an area in which the Flames need help.

Overall, the Flames are set up for a perfect offseason. They were nearly a playoff team last year and could drastically improve. They have the cap space to grab the best free agent out there in Marner. The Flames can also bring home Bennett. Furthermore, they could add a younger player who will improve the penalty kill by bringing in Byram.