As spring gets into full swing, Apple TV has new movies and TV shows premiering in April 2026 (Sign up for a free trial!), from a new season of a Jon Hamm-led series to the continuation of the second seasons of The Last Thing He Told Me and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Less than a year after the first season premiered, Your Friends & Neighbors, starring Hamm, is back. Unlike the first season, which debuted with two episodes, the second season will only release the first episode on Apr. 3. New episodes will air every Friday through June 5.

Four new episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 are coming to Apple TV as well. The second season is winding down. The finale will air on May 1.

All the movies and TV shows coming to Apple TV in April 2026

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Apple TV in April 2026. Note: they are separated by day.

Wednesday, Apr. 1

Imperfect Women (Episode 4)

Shrinking (Season 3, Episode 10)

Friday, Apr. 3

For All Mankind (Season 5, Episode 2)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 2, Episode 6)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Season 2, Episode 7)

Your Friends & Neighbors (Season 2 premiere)

Wednesday, Apr. 8

Imperfect Women (Episode 5)

Shrinking (Season 3 finale)

Friday, Apr. 10

For All Mankind (Season 5, Episode 3)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 2, Episode 7)

Outcome

The Last Thing He Told Me (Season 2 finale)

Your Friends & Neighbors (Season 2, Episode 2)

Wednesday, Apr. 15

Imperfect Women (Episode 6)

Margo's Got Money Troubles (3-episode series premiere)

Friday, Apr. 17

For All Mankind (Season 5, Episode 4)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 2, Episode 8)

Your Friends & Neighbors (Season 2, Episode 3)

Wednesday, Apr. 22

Criminal Record (Season 2 premiere)

Imperfect Women (Episode 7)

Margo's Got Money Troubles (Episode 4)

Friday, Apr. 24

For All Mankind (Season 5, Episode 5)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Season 2, Episode 9)

My Brother the Minotaur

Your Friends & Neighbors (Season 2, Episode 4)

Wednesday, Apr. 29

Criminal Record (Season 2, Episode 3)

Imperfect Women (Episode 8)

Margo's Got Money Troubles (Episode 5)

Widow's Bay (3-episode series premiere)

To make sure you catch all of the new titles coming to Apple TV in March 2026, sign up for a free trial.