By Massimo Marchiano Apr 1, 2026 at 3:39 PM ET

A new MLB The Show 26 Game Update 4 arrived over the weekend, adding improvements to Gameplay and several core modes. Overall, this update generally fixes a lot of bugs, and also updates several player modes. RTTS, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and the gameplay all received some love in the latest patch. Without further ado, let's dive right in. MLB The Show 26 Update 4 Patch Notes General: Fixed a bug where the center fielder could flicker while batting.

Adjustments made to Depth of Field hitting (background blur) camera to improve framerates. Gameplay: Fixed a bug where batters were avoiding pitches that were relatively close to the strike zone.

Fixed issue where runners could advance to next base on check swing appeals.

Fixed issue where batters swing timing would not display in swing feedback while pitching.

Fixed a rare issue on substitutions where sometimes the wrong player would appear. Co-op: Fixed front end Co-Op issue where you could occasionally load in with an MLB team you did not select. Franchise: Overall, updated offseason contract offers to show a custom logo rather than MLB original logo when playing with a customized team.

Additionally, made Overall more visible on the Trade Alert popup.

Furthermore, added Prospect Rank to the Trade Alert popup.

Improved button prompts on the Trade Alert popup to be contextual based on whether or not the user is still simulating.

Added new Trade Feedback messaging for specific situations.

Fixed bug in Player Search where searching for certain pitches would give inaccurate results.

Updated expected AAVs for starting pitchers and outfielders to fix inflated contracts.

Fixed a bug in depth chart where trade could be initiated for non-user teams.

Fixed a bug that could spoil generational talent players when scouting prospects.

Lastly, replaced press-and-hold to skip intro video, to help prevent users from accidentally skipping. Road To The Show: Fixed a bug where minor league teams could be wearing the Baltimore Orioles uniforms incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where fourth perk upgrades were not working as intended.

Fixed a crash that could occur when advancing to the regular season as a two-way player in AAA. Diamond Dynasty: Overall, Fixed an issue where pitchers would have 3 inning energy in 9 inning games.

Furthermore, Fixed a bug where users were unable to exit out of the WBC bracket in Mini Seasons.

Additionally, comparison checkmarks will now be accurate when changing players in the My Squad tab.

Fixed various issues with “generate best lineup” in My Squad.

Fixed an issue that would occasionally cause a server error when matchmaking in H2H matches.

Fixed an issue where occasionally a user wouldn’t advance to the semifinals correctly after winning a quarterfinals game in Mini Seasons.

Fixed an issue where a completed collection wouldn’t show as completed after a roster update.

General server stability and optimization fixes. Miscellaneous: Overall, Fixed a bug where wind could be present in the Tokyo Dome.

Furthermore, Various UI updates and bug fixes

Lastly, Fixed a crash that could occur during presentations when playing in the Postseason. Updated Player Models: Will Benson Erik Miller Hayden Birdsong Christopher Morel Xander Bogaerts Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease Braylon Payne Jerar Encarnacion Cody Ponce JungHoo Lee Landen Roupp Eddys Leonard Drew Rom Alek Manoah Chris Sale Reese McGuire Dominic Smith Trevor Mcdonald Emiliano Teodo Lastly, for more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.

A new MLB The Show 26 Game Update 4 arrived over the weekend, adding improvements to Gameplay and several core modes. Overall, this update generally fixes a lot of bugs, and also updates several player modes. RTTS, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, and the gameplay all received some love in the latest patch. Without further ado, let's dive right in.