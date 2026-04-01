The Tennessee Titans have made some changes and additions to their roster this offseason, as they look to get the bad taste of last season out of their mouths. One of the things they've done so far is invest in their offense to give Cam Ward the best chance to succeed, and they recently made a signing in their backfield, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“The Titans aren’t done, as they are also signing former [Cardinals] RB Michael Carter, sources say. The former [Jets] RB rejoins coach Robert Saleh,” Raoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Cardinals claimed Carter off waivers in 2023 and made 22 appearances with the team. He finished with 613 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 357 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Carter made the most of his time on the field, as he was mostly playing behind James Conner and Trey Benson.

This situation with the Titans may end up being the same for him, as he'll most likely be behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears. Nonetheless, it's good that the Titans have built their depth on that side of the ball, and the hope is that they can see success under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

The next step for the Titans is to see who they'll be drafting with the No. 4 pick, and they could also go with an offensive player. For Robert Saleh, he wants a game-changer at the pick, and that could come from someone either on offense or defense.

“Edge rushers are playmakers too,” Saleh said at the NFL annual meetings. “When you’re drafting that high, or really at any spot, it’s ‘Who can change the game in one play?’ And edge rushers can change the game in one play. Love is a very talented young man and he can change it in one play. There are receivers who can change it in one play.”