With the NIL and transfer portal era turning college sports into a frenzy, it sounds like the NCAA is finally setting some parameters for the upcoming 2026-27 season. College football teams across the nation could face big-time penalties due to the new rules being initiated.

Reports indicate that the NCAA will now penalize any program for signing or adding a transfer, or allowing a transfer, to participate in athletic activities without first establishing himself in the transfer portal, according to Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports. Programs that do not follow the new rule could have the head coach suspended for half of the season and be slapped with a hefty fine.

“News: The NCAA will penalize programs that sign/add a transfer or allow a transfer to participate in athletically related activities without the athlete being entered into the transfer portal,” reported Auerbach. “Penalties include a head coach suspension (50% of a season) + a fine of 20% of that sport's budget.”

This means college football student-athletes will not be able to work out or practice with any other program outside of the one they are enrolled in. An individual must be in the transfer portal before they can participate in any athletic work with any other program in the nation.

The new rule, however, doesn't appear to say anything about schools possibly recruiting student athletes who are not in the transfer portal. So, that appears to still be in play. For now, at least.

More rules for the transfer portal may come to fruition over the next few months or years from the NCAA. The league likely wants to find a happy medium for transfers and NIL deals for the future.