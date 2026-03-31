The Philadelphia Flyers are currently just two points outside of the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. This was expected to be a building year after having the sixth overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Flyers are ahead of schedule, and now that the former sixth overall pick is set to make his NHL debut in hopes of leading the Flyers to the playoffs, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Porter Martone is set to make his NHL debut against the Wahsington Capitals on Tuesday night. He just finished his collegiate season with Michigan State and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team after his season with the Spartans ended with a 4-3 overtime loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament. While the loss in the NCAA tournament stings, he is excited for the next step in his career.

“It's awesome,” the 19-year-old forward said after the Flyers' morning skate. “You dream of this since you were a little kid, and now that the day is finally here. I'm really excited and just trying to do anything to help the team win.”

This will be another offensive threat for the flyers line up. He scored 25 goals while adding 25 assists with Michigan State, all in just 35 games. Further, he scored six goals in seven games at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

“There’s obviously a little bit of nerves,” the 19-year-old said. “I think that's a good thing, too. Just turn that into excitement, and honestly, go play my game.”

The Flyers are 37-24-12 on the year, and have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Martone and the Flyers will face the Caps on Tuesday with puck drop at 7 pm ET.