As the Arizona Diamondbacks try to plot out their offseason, figuring out what to do with Ketel Marte has been towards the top of priority list. Soon, general manager Mike Hazen hopes to have a resolution in place.

Marte has been one of the biggest names on the trade market all offseason. Whether or not he is dealt, Hazen is in the process of finalizing his Marte plan, via Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.

“We're very likely to put an end to this shortly,” Hazen said on Tuesday.

“This isn't going to continue to linger. We need to focus on our offseason. Again, my gut this whole time was that [a trade of Marte] wasn't going to happen, and I think it seems likely that that's the case and we want to focus on what we need to do.”

With Marte under team control through 2030, with a player option in 2031, on a modest rate, the second baseman would fetch quite the haul in a trade. But the Diamondbacks know how valuable he is to their lineup as well. What Arizona decides to do with Marte will play a big role in what their Opening Day team looks like.

The second baseman is coming off of his second-straight All-Star season in 2025 after hitting .283 with 28 home runs and 72 RBIs. His entire nine years with the Diamondbacks has produced three All-Star appearances alongside a .281 batting average, 168 home runs, 537 RBIs and 46 stolen bases.

Marte is sure to make an impact on whatever team is playing on in 2026. The Diamondbacks will soon decide if that will come in Arizona.